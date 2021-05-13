Digital Printing Market worth $34.3 billion by 2026

Northbrook, USA, 2021-May-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Digital Printing Market by Ink (UV-cured, Aqueous, Solvent, Latex, and Dye Sublimation), Printheads (Inkjet and Laser), Substrate (Plastic Film or Foil, Release Liner, Glass, Textile, Paper, Ceramic), and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026” The digital printing market size is expected to grow from USD 24.8 billion in 2021 to USD 34.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7%. Growing demand for sustainable printing and developments in packaging and textile industries are the key factors driving the growth of the digital printing market.

Market for UV-cured ink to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

UV-cured ink primarily consists of acrylic monomers with a photoinitiator. After printing, the ink is exposed to a strong ultraviolet (UV) light, traditionally a shuttered mercury arc lamp, causing a chemical reaction that results in cross-linking of ink components to a solid. This type of ink gets set and dries quickly on exposure to UV light and can be sent to the next step of the production process. This makes it durable and suitable for printing on a wide range of flexible materials, along with direct to rigid substrates. UV-curable ink also offers some environmental advantages; for instance, it allows printers to use ink without toxins, i.e., 100% ink, and no wastage compared to solvent-based inks.

Inkjet printhead to account for largest share in 2020

The market for inkjet printhead is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall digital printing market in 2020. Inkjet print heads can either be of continuous inkjet type or drop-on-demand inkjet printers. In the continuous inkjet printer, a continuous stream of ink is supplied to the print head with the help of a pump and a piezoelectric nozzle cycle. The continuous inkjet printer leads to higher consumption of ink than -on-demand inkjet printers.

North America to account for largest share in 2020

In terms of value, North America account for the largest share of the overall digital printing market in 2020. The market in North America is driven by technological advancements in the packaging and textile industry. The demand for digital printing for packaging will be driven by factors such as increasing consumer durable sales, high disposable income, increasing demand for packaged foods, and demographic changes. The increased use of digital printers in packaging and textile printing in the US is expected to drive the market in North America.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, l.P. (US), Canon, Inc. (Japan), Ricoh Company, Ltd. (Japan), Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd. (Japan), Roland DG Corporation (Japan), Xerox Corporation (US), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Durst Phototechnik AG (Italy), Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (US), Inca Digital Printers Limited (UK), Printronix (US), Brother Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Oki Electric Industry (Japan), Kyocera Corporation (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Konica Minolta (Japan), Sharp (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), GCC (Taiwan), ID Technology (US), Neuralabel Printing Solutions (US), Dalemark Industries (US), nkcups (US), and Rena Systems (US)are a few major companies dominating the Digital printing market.

