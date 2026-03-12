Ryan Edunation’s ‘Lead by Example’ 2026: Honoring the Educators Shaping the Future of Learning

Mumbai, India, 2026-03-12 — /EPR Network/ — Ryan Edunation successfully concluded its latest edition of “Lead by Example,” a premier national platform designed to recognize and reward educators who are redefining the boundaries of classroom learning. This year’s competition brought together the brightest minds in education to showcase innovative teaching strategies, subject expertise, and a shared commitment to empowering the next generation of learners.

Under the theme “Empowering Educators, Enriching Minds,” the event served as a collaborative hub for teachers to share “out-of-the-box” methodologies that enhance student engagement and foster critical thinking.

This year’s edition of “Lead by Example” witnessed a massive turnout, drawing over 180 participants from prestigious schools across major educational hubs. More than 60 Educators travelled from cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Jaipur representing a diverse range of pedagogical backgrounds. This cross-pollination of ideas allowed teachers from different regions to exchange localized best practices and scale them for a national impact.

The event was graced by the leadership of Ryan Edunation, including Mr. Vinod Sharma (COO) and Ms. Nidhi Thapar, Vice President, Academics, who emphasized the brand’s dedication to academic excellence and teacher empowerment.

Reflecting on the spirit of the initiative, Ryan Pinto, CEO, Ryan Group of Institutions said: “Lead By Example is not just a competition — it is a responsibility we feel deeply as an institution. Teachers carry the weight of shaping young minds every single day, often without the recognition they truly deserve. At Ryan Group, we believe it is our duty to change that. As we complete 50 years of excellence in education and 12 years of this cherished initiative, LBE stands as our heartfelt commitment to every educator who walks into a classroom with purpose and passion. We see you, we value you, and we are humbled by your dedication. Every finalist who presented today reminded us why we do what we do — and that is the greatest reward of all.”

The Jury & Distinguished Guests

An esteemed panel of experts evaluated the participants, bringing diverse perspectives from across the educational spectrum. The jury and special guests included:

Ms. Fatema Agarkar: Founder, Agarkar Centre of Excellence

Ms. Sreevidya Satyanarayana: Independent Education Consultant & Founder, Spandamandala

Dr. H S Ganesh Bhatta: Veteran Educator, Reformist & National Resource Person

Ms. Padma Prabhu: Renowned Educator

The competition witnessed an extraordinary display of talent across all levels, with educators presenting transformative projects that set new benchmarks for pedagogical excellence. The following winners were recognized for their ability to blend creativity with impactful learning outcomes:

Pre-Primary Group Winner: Ms. Dundurapu Mounika, from Ryan International School, Kompally, Hyderabad, who showcased how little ones learned from the exciting tools she used in the classroom.

from who showcased how little ones learned from the exciting tools she used in the classroom. Primary Group Winner: Ms. Habiba Modi from Amanora School , who captivated the jury with her innovative approach to early childhood engagement.

from , who captivated the jury with her innovative approach to early childhood engagement. Middle School Group Winner: Ms. Renuka Lakshmipati from Amanora School , honored for her excellence in developing critical thinking and subject depth.

from , honored for her excellence in developing critical thinking and subject depth. Senior School Group Winner: Ms. Annaya Bandhopadhyay from Tattva School, Bengaluru, recognized for her sophisticated instructional design and commitment to student success at the senior secondary level.

About Ryan Edunation

Ryan Edunation is the dedicated services arm of the Ryan Group, focusing on providing high-quality, tech-enabled, and value-based education. With a network of schools across India, it is committed to “Excellence in Education and All-Round Development,” preparing students to navigate the complexities of the 21st century with confidence and character.

