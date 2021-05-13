Medical Ceramics Market: Issues Related to Reparability and Recycling Processes

PUNE, India, 2021-May-13 — /EPR Network/ —4

The research study involves the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, industry trends, key players, competitive landscape, fundamental market dynamics, and key player strategies.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing research activities for the development of novel medical ceramics, growing demand for medical ceramics in plastic surgeries & wound healing applications; the rising number of hip & knee replacement procedures; and the increasing demand for implantable devices are responsible for the significant growth of the electrophysiology market during the review period.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

[ 187 Pages Report] The global medical ceramics market is projected to reach USD 12.9 billion by 2025 from USD 9.6 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2025.

“Bioinert Ceramics: The largest segment of medical ceramics market”

Based on the type of material, the global medical ceramics market is segmented into bioinert ceramics, bioactive ceramics, bioresorbable ceramics, and piezoceramics. In 2019, the bioinert ceramics segment accounted for the largest share of the global medical ceramics market. Bioinert ceramics exhibit high fracture toughness, low thermal conductivity, excellent resistance to wear & corrosion, and extremely high bending & tensile strength. Bioinert ceramics are widely used in the orthopedic & dental industry.

“Zirconia: The largest segment of bioinert ceramics market”

Based on type, the global bioinert ceramics market is segmented into zirconia, alumina, and other bioinert ceramics (titanium, pyrolytic carbon, and silicon nitride). In 2019, the zirconia segment accounted for the largest share of the global bioinert ceramics market. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the advantages of zirconia over other ceramic materials, the rising demand for aesthetically attractive dental restorations, the launch of new & advanced products, and growing research activities to develop novel products.

Asia Pacific market to register highest growth for the Dental implants medical ceramic market

The bioinert ceramics market in Asia Pacific, particularly in China, Japan, and India, is expected to witness high growth in the coming five years. The medical ceramics market in the APAC is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period, considering the development of the region’s healthcare sector. The major consumers of medical ceramics in the APAC are China, South Korea, and Japan. The aging population, increasing disposable income, technological advancements, and growing awareness about treatments available provide huge growth opportunities for HAp manufacturers in the region. The factors widening the opportunity for medical ceramics manufacturers are the presence of a large aging population in China and India and Japan’s existence as the second-largest healthcare market in the world. Moreover, the distinction of South Korea as the plastic surgery capital of the world offers opportunities for the market players.

Key Market Players:

The key players operating in the global electrophysiology market are CoorsTek, Inc. (US), CeramTec GmbH (Germany), KYOCERA Corporation (Japan), Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), Tosoh (Japan), Johnson & Johnson (US), Institut Straumann (Switzerland), 3M (US), Royal DSM (DSM) (Netherlands), Rauschert GmbH (Germany), Zimmer Biomet (US), NGK Spark Plug (Japan), H.C. Stark GmbH (Germany), Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials (US), Nobel Biocare Services (Switzerland), Kuraray Noritake Dental (Japan), Ferro Corporation (Japan), APC International (US), TRS Technologies (US), QSIL Ceramics (Germany), Washington Mills (US), CAM Bioceramics (The Netherlands), CaP Biomaterials (US), Admatec (The Netherlands), and BCE Special Ceramics (Germany).