Gas Chromatography Market : Key Industry Insights, Current and Future Perspectives

The growth in this market is driven by the increasing adoption of GC-MS, rising crude & shale oil production, increasing importance of wastewater treatment, rising food safety concerns, and growing use of chromatography tests in the drug approval process.

However, the high cost of GC equipment, geopolitical issues prevailing in some countries, and shortage of skilled professionals are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

[166 Pages Report] The global GC market size is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2025 from USD 2.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.1%.

“Adoption of GC systems is expected to increase during the forecast period.”

The systems segment of the GC instruments market is expected to account for the highest growth due to factors such increased capability to analyze complex compounds.

Market Dynamics

Increasing crude & shale oil production

Collaborations between chromatography instrument manufacturers and research laboratories/academic institutes

Rising adoption of GC-MS

Development of policies and initiatives to reduce environmental pollution levels

Growing food safety concerns

Growing importance of chromatography tests in the drug approval process

The Oil and Gas industry is growing at a CAGR of 4.1% in the end user market of GC. The growth is mainly attributed toincreasing crude & shale oil production and improved gas chromatography columns for the petroleum industry

On the basis of accessories and consumables, the GC market is divided into columns, columns accessories, autosampler accessories, flow management accessories, consumables & accessories, fittings & tubing, pressure regulators, gas generators, and other accessories. The columns segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the global gas chromatography market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to factors such as improved gas chromatography columns for the petroleum industry.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. RoW

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global GC market. Market growth in this region is driven primarily by the increase in R&D funding, cannabis research, market for shale oil and gas, and food and agricultural industry. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific is projected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth rate of the region can be attributed to factors such as extensive sales of generics in Japan and the growth in the pharma and biotech sectors in India and China.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

