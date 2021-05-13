IBM Watson Services Market: Vigour to Offer Personalized User Experience Forecast 2018 to 2028

The IBM Watson Services market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Understanding the cognitive computing platform of IBM, known as Watson, is imperative for gauging the future evolution of the company. With the decline of its core business, IBM is banking on Watson for driving growth in potential areas including, but not limited to, healthcare, analytics, security, and internet of things (IoT). IBM Watson has gained immense traction by powering advertisements that generate authentic content, such as food ingredients-based custom recipes by assessing human taste.

Customer expectations are on the rise, with increased integration of technology into retail models. In order to tap into the upward trend, IBM Watson is leveraging the vigour of cognitive insight and digital technology for offering more personalized user experience. Demand from IBM Watson services will continue to be driven by growing opportunities for cognitive insights in the retail sector in the forthcoming years. A new Fact.MR report has envisaged the IBM Watson services market to reflect an exponential growth over the period of forecast, 2018 to 2028. Sales of IBM Watson services worldwide are foreseen to bring in over US$ 20,000 Mn revenues by 2026-end.

