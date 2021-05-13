Hospital Supplies Market: Historical VS Future Outlook

The Hospital Supplies market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Rise in number of surgical procedures is pointing to significant growth opportunities for the hospital supplies market. Hospital supplies products such as surgical packs, gowns, drapes, gloves, feeding tubes are majorly consumed in hospitals.

Out of these hospital supplies products, surgical packs are mostly used in general, cardiovascular, orthopedic, gynecology, dental, plastic, ENT, ophthalmic, and, neuro surgeries. Increase in number of surgical procedures owing to increase in medical tourism has led to voluminous sales. The aforementioned factors will bolster the growth of the hospital supplies market which is poised to account for an incremental dollar opportunity of US$3Bn by the end of the forecast period.

Growing Focus of Manufacturers on Production of Disposable Hospital Supplies

Manufacturers of hospital supplies are rapidly shifting from manufacturing non-disposable to disposable one-time-use products. This is due to the significant level of protection these disposable products possess against microorganisms over non-disposable products. New disposable products are manufactured by companies based on key inputs given by healthcare professionals. According to a report published in NCBI, out of total surgical gowns consumed in Latin American countries, more than 80% are disposable ones. Globally, share of disposable hospital supplies such as surgical gowns, surgical gloves, and surgical drapes is increasing.

