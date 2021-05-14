Amniocentesis Needle Market Size, Share and Trends – Forecast 2022

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-May-14 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report Amniocentesis Needle Market is expected to reach USD 172.8 Million by 2022 from USD 150.6 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.8%.

The global amniocentesis needles market covers products that are used to withdraw amniotic fluid into a syringe. These needles are of special material and have a long tip which is visible under ultrasound. These needles are primarily used to perform amniocentesis, an invasive prenatal diagnostic procedure carried out in the second trimester of pregnancy. Factors driving the growth of this market include high reliability of amniocentesis, growth in the median age of first-time motherhood, and the heavy burden of congenital disorders.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=18541768

Amniocentesis is considered as the gold standard for confirming positive screening results of screening tests. This test is recommended as a confirmatory diagnostic test by health systems across the globe on account of the high levels of accuracy and specificity, in spite of a small possibility of a risk associated with the procedure.

On the basis of type, the amniocentesis needles market is categorized into needles of length 100–150 mm, larger than 150 mm, and smaller than 100 mm. The 100–150 mm segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The common use of these needles on account of their optimal length as compared to needles of other lengths is the main factor contributing to the high growth rate of this segment.

By procedure, the market is categorized into amniocentesis, amnioreduction, fetal blood transfusion, amnioinfusion, and cordocentesis. The amniocentesis segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the high demand for amniocentesis as a confirmatory invasive prenatal diagnostic procedure.

By end user, the amniocentesis needles market is classified into hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics, and other end users. The hospitals segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The developing healthcare infrastructure and the rising number of diagnostic tests in hospitals are driving the demand for amniocentesis needles in this end-user segment.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=18541768

The amniocentesis needles market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to have the highest growth rate due to the growing number of initiatives to promote prenatal diagnosis, rapid economic development, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Given the immense opportunities in accurate prenatal diagnosis, market leaders and emerging players are increasingly focusing on the market in the segments mentioned above to increase their revenues and are also looking to expand their reach to emerging economies.

