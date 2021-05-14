Fiducial Markers Market worth $123 million by 2025 – CIVCO Radiotherapy (US), Boston Scientific (US) are Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-May-14 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Fiducial Markers Market by Product (Metal Based Markers (Gold, Gold Combination) Polymer Markers), Cancer Type (Prostate, Lung, Breast), Modality (CT, CBCT, MRI, Ultrasound), End user (Hospitals, Outpatient Facilities) – Global Forecast to 2025″, is projected to reach USD 123 million by 2025 from USD 95 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2025

Market Size Estimation;

Market size estimates and forecasts provided in this study are derived through a mix of the bottom-up approach (segmental analysis of major segments) and top-down approach (assessment of utilization/adoption/penetration trends, by product, cancer type, modality, end user, and region).

Data Triangulation;

After arriving at the market size, the fiducial markers market was divided into several segments and sub segments. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at exact statistics for all segments & sub segments, wherever applicable.

Prostate cancer commanded the leading market share due to the rising preference for radiotherapy treatment

By cancer type, segmented into prostate cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, gastric cancer, and others. The prostate cancer segment is expected to dominate the market. The ongoing modernization and expansion of healthcare infrastructure, growing medical tourism, and improving research capabilities are expected to improve radiotherapy accessibility, further supporting market growth.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The fiducial markers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is projected to hold the largest share of the regional market for fiducial markers in 2019. This is attributed to the expansion of the target patient population, favorable reimbursement scenario, greater accessibility to radiotherapy procedures, and the presence of major players in this region.

Global Key Leaders:

The major players in the fiducial markers market include CIVCO Radiotherapy (US), IZI Medical Products (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Naslund Medical AB (Sweden), and IBA (Belgium). Other players are Best Medical International, Inc. (US), Nanovi A/S (Denmark), Carbon Medical Technologies (US), Eckert & Ziegler (Germany), Innovative Oncology Solutions (US), Medtronic (Ireland), and QFIX (US).

An analysis of the market developments between 2016 and 2019 shows that product launches, acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements were the most widely adopted growth strategies in the market.

CIVCO Radiotherapy (US) dominated t­he global fiducial markers market in 2019. Its strong product portfolio and high geographic penetration are the ­key factors contributing to the leading position of this company in the market. In order to maintain its dominant position, the company develops both metal-based as well as polymer-based fiducial markers, such as FusionCoil, PolyMark, FlexiCoil, Align, and PointCoil. The company is also focusing on increasing its presence in developing countries to leverage high-growth opportunities.

Boston Scientific (US) held the second-largest market position in the global judicial markers industry. It became a key player in the market after the launch of its LumiCoil platinum fiducial marker. The company’s strong R&D capabilities and global manufacturing & distribution network are its major strengths.