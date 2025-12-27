Nashik, India, 2025-12-27 — /EPR Network/ —In a landmark engagement that reinforces Nashik’s position as a manufacturing hub, Shreekant Patil led a high-level MoU signing between the Poland-India Chamber of Cooperation (PICC) and the Ambad Industries Manufacturers’ Association (AIMA), Nashik, during a strategic visit to AIMA on November 26 at 4:30 PM. The meeting also featured esteemed leaders from PICC, including Ms.Krystyna Wróblewska, President, and Vincent Peter, Vice President, alongside Lalit Boob, President of AIMA. The discussions underscored a shared commitment to expanding trade, technology transfer, and joint development initiatives between Poland, India, and Nashik’s industrial ecosystem.

Key themes and outcomes

Technology transfer and standards interoperability: Participants explored mechanisms to elevate Nashik’s manufacturing capabilities through structured technology transfer programs, aligned quality standards, and collaborative testing facilities.

White-label job creation and startup ecosystems: The MoU envisions scalable models for white-label job creation and the nurturing of early-stage startups through joint incubation efforts and access to European markets.

Cross-border investments and market access: The agreement outlines pathways for cross-border investments, joint ventures, and enhanced market access into European corridors, leveraging PICC’s international network.

Skills development and R&D collaboration: A framework for joint research and development, technical skills training, and continuous workforce upskilling was outlined to strengthen the region’s competitive edge.

Bilateral trade and strategic partnership: The meeting reaffirmed a bilateral Poland-India strategy aimed at boosting exports from Nashik and expanding collaborative trade initiatives between the two nations.

Leadership and vision

Shreekant Patil, who is globally recognized as a Leader, Brand Ambassador of Wallonia, Belgium, and Startup India Mentor, articulated a forward-looking agenda to unlock Nashik’s potential as a conduit for international collaboration. He highlighted pilot production programs, standardized processes, and rapid onboarding of European partners to accelerate local value creation. Shreekant Patil emphasized that the region’s manufacturing base is well-positioned to drive technology-led growth, innovation, and sustainable employment.

Stakeholder commitments

Representatives from PICC and AIMA expressed strong support for translating the MoU into concrete projects with clear milestones, timelines, and impact metrics. They agreed to establish a joint working group to operationalize the partnership and to maintain ongoing engagement with policymakers, industry bodies, and the entrepreneurial ecosystem to sustain momentum.

Additional note

Under Shreekant Patil’s leadership, more than 10 MoUs have been signed between PICC and other Indian chambers and industry associations, demonstrating a proven track record of scalable, successful collaboration and a robust platform for future alliances.

About Shreekant Patil

Shreekant Patil is a dynamic leader active at the intersection of industry, entrepreneurship, and international collaboration. As a Global Leader and Brand Ambassador for Wallonia, Belgium, and a Startup India Mentor, he has consistently championed cross-border partnerships that create value for regional economies. Patil’s initiatives focus on technology transfer, startup ecosystems, and sustainable development — bridging markets from India to Europe and back, with a particular emphasis on Nashik’s manufacturing community.