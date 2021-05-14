FinTech Blockchain Market Development, Innovation, Opportunities and Growth to 2023

The report “FinTech Blockchain Market by Provider, Application (Payments, Clearing, and Settlement, Exchanges and Remittance, Smart Contract, Identity Management, and Compliance Management/KYC), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2023”, The FinTech blockchain market size is expected to grow from USD 370.3 Million in 2018 to USD 6,228.2 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 75.9% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the market include its high compatibility with the financial industry ecosystem, faster transactions, reduced total cost of ownership, and the rising crypto-currency market cap and Initial Coin Offering (ICO).

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=38566589

The payment, clearing, and settlement segment is estimated to account for the largest market size in the FinTech blockchain market in 2018.

The payment, clearing, and settlement segment is expected to dominate the overall market in terms of share. This domination by the segment is attributed to the blockchain technology applications, which are predominantly finding use in the payment industry to reduce risks and improve the efficiency and transparency in payment systems across different verticals. Additionally, the shift from the centralized technical infrastructure to the distributed, ecosystem-enabling platform is laying the foundation for new business models in the payment industry.

The application and solution providers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global FinTech blockchain market during the forecast period.

The market has been segmented on the basis of providers into 3 categories: application and solution providers, middleware providers, and infrastructure and protocols provider. These providers offer infrastructure to develop in the blockchain-based platforms. Among these types, the application and solution providers segment is the fastest-growing segment in the overall market. The introduction of technologically advanced blockchain solutions has witnessed a certain level of adoption in commercial banks, investment banks, and insurance companies, thereby fueling the overall market growth.

North America is expected to account for the largest market size in the FinTech blockchain market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2018. This region is considered the most advanced with regard to technology adoption and infrastructure. The wide presence of the key industry players of blockchain technology solutions in this region is the major driving factor responsible for the growth of the market. All the major financial institutions in this region are moving toward the adoption of the blockchain technology to develop business applications, due to the recognition of the blockchain technology’s potential for safer transactions and low infrastructure cost.

The major FinTech blockchain technology vendors include AWS (US), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Ripple (US), Chain (US), Earthport (UK), Bitfury (US), BTL Group (Canada), Oracle (US), Digital Asset Holdings (US), Circle (Ireland), Factom (US), AlphaPoint (US), Coinbase (US), Abra (US), Auxesis Group (India), BitPay (US), BlockCypher (US), Applied Blockchain (UK), RecordesKeeper (Spain), Symbiont (US), Guardtime (Estonia), Cambridge Blockchain (US), Tradle (US), and Blockchain Advisory Mauritius Foundation (Mauritius).

Browse in-depth TOC on Complete Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/fintech-blockchain-market-38566589.html