Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market Top Company Profiles & Financial Performance

The global Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global augmented reality (AR) & virtual reality (VR) in healthcare market size is expected to value at USD 5.1 billion by 2025. The augmented reality (AR) & virtual reality (VR) in healthcare industry is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the growing implementation of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in healthcare sector, increasing focus towards development of latest technologies, and recent infrastructural activities in healthcare sector.

Key Players:

CAE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Philips Healthcare

Hologic

EON Reality

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

GE Healthcare

LAYAR

Growth Drivers:

Factors responsible for sustained market growth in the last few years include increasing focus on surgical simulations, diagnostic imaging, patient care management, rehabilitation, and pain management. Globally, the augmented reality & virtual reality in healthcare market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 29.1% in forecast period providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development in the augmented reality (AR) & virtual reality (VR) in healthcare industry.

Increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as augmented reality (AR) & virtual reality (VR) are expected to revolutionize the healthcare sector due to their vast set of applications such as virtual training exercises for surgeons during complex surgeries, 3-D OPDs simulations, phobia buster in mental health treatment, and chronic pain management.

Technology Outlook:

Augmented Reality Surgical Application Rehabilitation Training & Medical Education

Virtual Reality Simulation Diagnostics Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy Rehabilitation Pain Distraction



Component Outlook:

Hardware

Software

Service

Regional Outlook:

The augmented reality (AR) & virtual reality (VR) in healthcare market is divided by region such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the adoption of latest technologies in medicine and pharmaceutical sector, growing prevalence of neurological & psychological disorders, and existence of well-established healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the augmented reality & virtual reality in healthcare industry with massive growth in forecast period.

Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and increase in number of internet & smartphone users, rise in government initiatives for adoption of digital & advanced technologies and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

