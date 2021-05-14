Molecular Biology Enzymes Market – Global Key Players & Different Growth Strategies Adopted by Them

PUNE, India, 2021-May-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The global molecular biology enzymes market is projected to reach USD 13.60 Billion by 2022 from USD 6.52 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 15.8%. The molecular biology enzymes and kits & reagents market is well established owing to the dominance by prominent market players. In 2016, Thermo Fisher (US), Merck (Germany), and Illumina (US) held a share of 70% to 75% of the overall market.

Thermo Fisher Scientific dominated the molecular biology enzymes market in 2016. The company provides a wide range of products in this market, including transfection reagents, cloning kits, cloning reagents, PCR enzymes & master mixes, PCR reagents, DNA extraction reagents & kits, and genome editing kits. These products are made available through Thermo Fisher Scientific’s strong sales force and a global network of resellers and distributors. The company has approximately 12,000 sales and service personnel, including highly trained technical specialists. Acquisitions, agreements, and collaborations have also enabled the company to expand its product portfolio and enter emerging markets.

Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=164131709



In March 2016, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired Affymetrix to enhance its antibody product portfolio. In September 2015, the company acquired Alfa Aesar to increase its manufacturing capabilities for research chemicals. Acquisitions; collaboration and agreements; expansion; increasing R&D expenditure; a broad product portfolio; and an extensive distribution and sales network across the globe have enabled Thermo Fishers Scientific to dominate the molecular biology enzymes and kits & reagents market.

Merck designs and manufactures products for academic research markets, applied testing customers, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry, and molecular diagnostics laboratories. With the acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (US), Merck secured the second-leading position in the global market (with a share of 23.1% in 2016). Sigma-Aldrich was one of the leading developers, manufacturers, and distributors of molecular biology enzymes and kits & reagents. By acquiring Sigma-Aldrich, Merck became a leader in the global life science industry, which valued at more than USD 113 billion (€ 100 billion). The acquisition considerably expanded Merck’s geographic footprint, especially in North America. Merck is present in North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, with ~50,000 employees working at 72 production locations across 66 countries. The firm has 130 global distribution centers.

Some of the other players competing in this market are Illumina (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), New England Biolabs (US), Promega (US), Agilent (US), Roche (Switzerland), Takara Bio (Japan), Bio Basic (Canada), Jena Bioscience (Germany), and Molecular Biology Resources (US).

North America to dominate the market in 2017

In 2017, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the molecular biology enzymes and kits & reagents market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa). Factors such as increasing research funding for genomics research, rising number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, favorable reimbursement scenario for molecular diagnostics, and growing prevalence of target indications are contributing to the large share of North America.

Request Sample Pages@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=164131709



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com