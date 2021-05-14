Gas Chromatography Market is Anticipated to Surpass US$ 3,500 Mn by 2022 End

The Gas Chromatography market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Gas chromatography has been witnessing a rise in adoption among various industrial sectors such as food & beverage, agriculture, oil & gas, and healthcare. GC is also being used in environmental agencies, research organizations, clinical toxicology, and academic institutes. Gas chromatography has been combined with mass spectrometry, denoted as GC-MS, for applications in detection of drugs, explosives investigation, environmental analysis, identifying unknown samples, and fire investigation.

Owing to its variety of application, demand for gas chromatography will increase significantly in the foreseeable future. Governments across the globe are making investments in developing advanced chromatography technologies. Over the past few years, a number of collaborations between academic institutes and research laboratories have been witnessed across the globe. Moreover, gas chromatography tests have become imperative for approval of drugs.

Emerging economies represent a higher growth potential for the global gas chromatography market, with their rising GDP, coupled with increasing healthcare spending on the back of large population base. A major trend being witnessed in the market is soaring adoption of micro gas chromatographs. Most of the companies are inclining their focus towards use of small instruments, saving space and huge investments.

Micro gas chromatographs offer benefits such as shorter delays in acquiring results, lower energy consumption, lower quantities of sample gases required, accuracy & precision in processes, and increased reliability in operation. However, gas chromatography instruments are subject to high initial prices. There has been a shortage of skilled professionals for operation of gas chromatography procedures. These factors might act as restraining factors for growth of the market in the near future.

