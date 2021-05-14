Convenience and Functional Benefits key Propositions underpinning Bottled Water Market Growth Forecast 2017 to 2022

The Bottled Water market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Bottled water has captured the worldwide consumer demand for safe and contaminant-free water in meeting the hydration requirements. The rising health concern arising from consuming contaminated water that are mostly sourced from tap water is a key factor bolstering the demand in the bottled water market. The lack of readily available safe drinking water for populations especially in developing countries and concerns about municipal tap water being contaminated are propositions that has supported the rapid expansion of the bottled water market.

Manufacturers in the bottled water market are increasingly capitalizing on consumer concerns about the presence of chemical contaminants in the tap water, making it unfit for drinking for the population. This may be attributed to the lack of adequate regulations for ensuring the safety of tap water in several communities in developing regions all over the world. The convenient availability of bottled water and their affordability has been key factors bolstering the uptake in such communities, thus boosting the bottled water market. Bottled water also pitch higher attractiveness from their notable health benefits. The trend is evident in the rising demand for flavored and functional bottled water.

New Flavors and Constant Advancement in Treatment Technologies to boost Bottled Water Market

Several manufacturers and beverages companies in the global bottled water market are also tapping on lucrative avenues arising out of growing inclination of consumers to shift from aerated and carbonated drinks to healthy drinking water containing minerals.

Among the various types of products in the bottled water market, the demand for distilled bottle type is expected to emerge at a higher growth rate than all others by the end of 2022. Apart from this, the sale of spring bottled water dominates currently and is expected to remain so. The presence of natural minerals and qualities in spring bottled water is what drives the popularity of this product type. Constant efforts to introduce new flavors that meet the changing preferences of consumers in the bottles water market is fueling the growth of the market. Coupled with this, advances in treatment technologies are catalyzing the rapid strides that the bottled water market is witnessing over the assessment period.

The Bottled Water market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Detailed study of the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the global Bottled Water market.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

The Bottled Water market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

