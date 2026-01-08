Dubai to host the world’s largest healthcare event with record international exhibitors and visitors

Dubai World Health Expo and World Health Expo Labs: 33 international pavilions, 270k+ professional visits, 180+ countries, and 4,800+ exhibitors.

China, Germany, the US, UK, and Korea have increased their dedicated floor space, representing their largest presence to date

Dubai will host a city-wide healthcare hub from 9–13 February 2026: WHX in Dubai at the Dubai Exhibition Centre and WHX Labs in Dubai at DWTC.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2026-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — World Health Expo (WHX) in Dubai, formerly Arab Health, and World Health Expo Labs in Dubai, previously Medlab Middle East, will welcome the largest international gathering of health professionals ever when the event returns to Dubai in 2026, making the city a global healthcare hub from 9-13 February 2026.

In 2026, WHX in Dubai (Feb 9–12, DEC, Expo City) and WHX Labs in Dubai (Feb 10–13, DWTC) will host 270k+ visits from 180+ countries and 4,800+ exhibitors for its 25th anniversary. Global momentum grows as China, Germany, the US, the UK, and Korea expand pavilions, boosting WHX floor space by ~12% YoY.

Croatia, Luxembourg, and Indonesia debut; India, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and Taiwan return. Leading Dubai exhibitors include Philips, GE Healthcare, Siemens, Draegerwerk, United Imaging, and American Hospital.

For WHX Labs, leaders like Beckman Coulter, PureLab, Snibe, Sysmex, and Leader Healthcare will showcase their latest innovations.

Solenne Singer, Senior Vice President, Informa Markets, said: “WHX in Dubai and WHX Labs are gaining global momentum, with major presences from China, Germany, the US, the UK, and Korea, plus debuts from Croatia, Luxembourg, and Indonesia. Exhibitors see it as a key platform.

Dubai’s healthcare dialogue is shaping the industry’s future and driving cross-continent patient care and system transformation.”

Research and Markets projects global healthcare services growing from about US$9.25 trillion in 2025 to over US$11.2 trillion by 2029, a CAGR of ~5.4%, driven by medical services, diagnostics, infrastructure, insurance, and regulation.

Simultaneously, the healthcare analytics market—vital to labs, diagnostics, and hospital ops—is expanding. MarketsandMarkets projects it from about US$44.8B in 2024 to over US$133.1B by 2029, with annual growth above 20% as entities seek data-driven insights.

Under the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, WHX Dubai covers nine product sectors (devices, imaging, diagnostics, and infrastructure) , plus six CME conferences, four boot camps, and three breakthrough stages.

WHX Labs Dubai highlights 25 years of lab innovation, eight product pillars, two clinician conferences, and the 25th Annual Laboratory Management & Medicine Congress, with 250+ international speakers across eight CME tracks.

For more information or to register for the event, please visit IFR (https://www.worldhealthexpo.com/ en/healthcareweek.html? ut…).