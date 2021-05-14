Women’s Bicycle Market: Historical VS Future Outlook

The Women’s Bicycle market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Despite of drifting behind from the linear advancements involved in development of vehicles over the decades, bicycles continue to remain in vogue across the premise of global sports industry. From travel to wellness, bicycles are rolling out in heavy numbers, capturing the interests of countryside residents as well as high-spending, urban consumers, particularly women. Health benefits associated with bicycling will keep instrumenting the global sales growth of women’s bicycles.

Group activities and social media trends have promoted the use of bicycles among women across several cultures. Apart from helping in regulating body metabolism, bicycles are gradually becoming more significant in the lifestyle of women who have been troubled with the burden of sedentary régimes. However, despite of the advent of electric bicycles, the global market for women’s bicycle will witness a moderate demand for women’s bicycles, in the view of growing popularity of other modes of commuting and exercising.

Women’s bicycles are distinctively different from men’s bicycles, except from being a vehicle made out of an angular frame that holds two wheels linearly. The main frame of women’s bicycles is generally designed by considering the comfort levels of riding the bike, even while donning a skirt. Women’s bicycle also have general pedals for propelling, but their handlebars might differ in design. According to the recent report, published by Fact.MR, the global market for women’s bicycles is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR, raking revenues worth a little over US$ 12.5 Bn by the end of forecast period, 2017-2022.

