Kid’s Bicycle Market: 20 Inch – 24 Inch Kids’ Bicycles to Remain in Demand Forecast 2017 to 2022

The Kid’s Bicycle market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Navigation of the market for kids’ bicycles has always remained challenging. Parents are more focused on providing their children with an impressive introduction of the cycling world, particularly when it is their children’s first bike. In addition, if kids turn out to possess the racing bug, parents are concerned about choosing their bicycles that are equipped with safety and comfort, at the same time being competitive as well without having huge impacts on their bank accounts.

Health benefits associated with cycling is another factor which has driven demand for bicycles among consumers. A number of kids bicycle brands have emerged, with improved appearances and performance, such as Islabikes, Frog, and Pinnacle, attracting interest of kids and boosting sales of bicycles. Children tend to own a bicycle more likely than any other age group. The aforementioned factors might influence growth of the market in the near future.

However, proportion of children owning or having access to bicycles has witnessed a gradual decline over the past few years. Moreover, fear of parents about their children cycling on busy roads, coupled with the anxiety to choose and maintain a bicycle has further deterred the practice and adoption of cycling. Kids are required to be encouraged a bit for cycling, and nurturing an intrinsic enthusiasm that “cycling is fun”, which is losing its significance, is essential. For these reasons, the government as well as the bicycle industry are taking responsibilities of promoting and improving the long-lasted trend of cycling.

A latest trend observed in the global kids bicycle market is parents persuading their children that cycling is an accessible and enjoyable form of family mobility. The global market for kids’ bicycles is expected to register an average single-digit CAGR during the forecast period 2017 to 2022, according to the recently published report by Fact.MR. Global sales of kids bicycles are projected to rake in approximately US$ 18,000 Mn revenues by 2022-end.

