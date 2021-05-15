Weight Loss and Weight Management Market Leading Players and Business Strategies

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-May-15 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report Weight Loss and Weight Management Market is estimated to reach USD 245.51 Billion by 2022 from USD 175.94 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The growth of this market is majorly attributed to the growing rate of obesity, increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, and increasing number of bariatric surgeries.

Product launches accounted for the largest share of the overall growth strategies mapped from 2014–2017. Some of the leading players who adopted this strategy are Atkins Nutritionals (US), Brunswick (US), Nutrisystem (US), Weight Watchers (US), Amer Sports (Finland), Herbalife (US), and Johnson Health Technology (Taiwan).

Prominent players in the weight loss and weight management market, by diet, include Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. (Atkins) (US), Herbalife Ltd. (Herbalife) (US), Nutrisystem Ltd. (Nutrisystem) (US), and Kellogg Company (Kellogg) (US).

Ethicon, Inc. (Ethicon) (US), Covidien, plc. (Covidien) (US), Apollo Endosurgery (US), and Olympus Corporation (Olympus) (Japan) are some prominent players in the surgical equipment market, while Brunswick Corporation (Brunswick) (US), Amer Sports (Finland), Johnson Health Technology, Ltd. (Johnson Health Tech) (Taiwan), Cybex International (Cybex) (US), and Technogym SpA (Technogym) (Italy) operate in the fitness equipment segment.

In 2016, Brunswick dominated the weight loss and weight management fitness equipment market. The company has managed to create a unique identity in this market due to its robust product portfolio and large geographic presence. In addition, the company focuses on adopting organic as well as inorganic growth strategies to maintain its leading position in the market. For instance, in May 2017, the company launched a new Integrity Series cardio line, including a Treadmill, Elliptical Cross-Trainer, and Upright and Recumbent Lifecycle Exercise Bikes. To leverage opportunities in the weight loss and weight management market, in January 2016, the company acquired Cybex (US) which expanded Brunswick’s portfolio of fitness products.

Technogym was the second leading player in the weight loss and weight management fitness equipment market in 2016. To maintain its leading position in the fitness equipment market, the company focuses on adopting organic as well as inorganic growth strategies. For instance, in November 2014, Technogym partnered with Talise, a member of the Jumeirah Group. Under this agreement, Technogym will supply fitness equipment to Talise Fitness Facilities.

This agreement enabled the company to expand its customer base, thereby increasing its market presence in Middle Eastern countries. Furthermore, in January 2015, the company introduced its mywellness cloud, an open platform to collect personal fitness data in one location. This product enables users to collect data regarding their physical workouts from both inside and outside the gym. Such product launches enable the company to expand its product offerings in the fitness equipment market.

