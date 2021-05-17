“EVE4 display series will be the creation of a new communication protocol”: Chris Somers

Hayward, USA, 2021-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — Melrose systems, a leading manufacturer in the USA, launches its latest intelligent display series – EVE4 series, otherwise known as Embedded Video Engine 4 series. The new launch in collaboration with Riverdi, a leading display solutions brand is expected to create a resonant wave in the display market.

The creation of a new communication protocol will enable effective data interchange between graphics controller BT817Q from Bridgetek and Capacitive Touch Panel controller ILI2132A from ILITEK. It is a truly industrial touch controller that allows Intelligent Displays to meet industrial, medical, and even military requirements.

“EVE4 series otherwise known as BT817Q series will make applications delicate with sophisticated GUI and works perfectly even in the smallest microcontroller with SPI/QSPI interface. The display series comes with RiBus connector, BT817Q the advanced graphics controller, picture-perfection, non-square pixel algorithm, built-in 256Mb flash memory chip, and more. You should go through the amazing features offered in the latest series, it’s perfect for any display-oriented applications.” says, Chris Somers, President, Melrose systems.

Melrose systems is a leading manufacturer in the USA since 1939. The company has offered its products viz. Display solutions, touchscreen solutions, and keypad/switch solutions to various industries. With generations of customers, Melrose Nl has contributed a significant role in industrial development.

For more details or to share any requirements mail to sales@melrose-nl.com or call 510-359-5024.