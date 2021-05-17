Digitec Interactive helps Fortune 50 tech company with onboarding post-COVID

ORLANDO, Fla., 2021-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — As the economy begins to recover post-COVID-19, employers in many industries need to hire to meet strong demand. But though there is a large pool of candidates who left industries during the pandemic and are ready to re-enter the workforce, employers are struggling to find qualified applicants to fill their roles.

Digitec Interactive, a leader in learning technology, says one solution for employers is a stronger onboarding procedure. The company is now working with a Fortune 50 technology company to develop an intuitive learning journey for new employees.

“Hiring is always high stakes,” said Digitec Interactive Owner and Creative Director Jack McGrath. “Employers spend a lot of time and effort to find the right candidate to fill a role, but a bad onboarding process can bring them right back to square one. At Digitec, we are drawing on our expertise in learning to create an onboarding process that helps both give new employees the tools to succeed and give employers a valuable asset in their new hire.”

To create the learning journey, Digitec interviews subject matter experts and identifies what new employees need to know and when they need to know it, assigning the learning material to the appropriate place in the training schedule. They then add in a way to measure the employee’s grasp on the concept, and continue to tweak the learning process to provide learner feedback and process changes.

These learning journeys are implemented over a new hire’s first 30, 60 and 90 days, as well as six months and one year.

The goal is to assess a new hire’s strengths and weaknesses and remediate any weaknesses through training, as well as to bolster employee retention. Too often, McGrath said, employers have a weak onboarding process—or none at all. This means employers could spend more time—and money—in hiring.

The current onboarding initiative began last year when Digitec interviewed stake holders across the organization to identify existing resources, specific learning needs and to identify the gaps. Digitec is producing the journeys now, which will be released later in the year.

Digitec offers similar services for employers in all industries, especially those in the corporate, association, academic, medical and non-profit fields. The company is known for its signature learning platform, Knowledge Direct, and has worked with users worldwide.

