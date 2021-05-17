Pool Screen Enclosure: High vs Low

Also, the lightweight enclosure ensures faster transportation and quicker installation. Who in the world wouldn’t like a simple workflow? But for those who are into throwing a party around the pool (especially with a mega-sized pool), and budget is not a problem here, we strongly recommend a screen enclosure with a high profile.

As summertime activities are pending on the agenda, the swimming pool becomes a commonly visited venue for happy hours. We need more space and room for engaging with friends and family. Meanwhile, we need a catering space easy for decorating. Higher structure, in this case, provides more possibility: turn the site around your pool into a sunroom!

The polycarbonate panel has the ability to: A luxury sunbath is made possible with a high profile enclosure.

Filter harmful UV radiation Maintain swimming pool water temperature Withstand strong wind and heavy loading.