Get Your COVID-19 Care Essentials from Ubuy and Stay Safe

The pandemic situation has created a sense of urgency among people across the globe. Most of the COVID-19 cases, generally do not require hospitalisation. Hence, having certain things in handy can help us to handle the situation in a better way. It is essential to assemble an at-home emergency COVID-19 care kit. The COVID-19 care essentials could save lives and also help people to stay more protected and safe. These kinds of items can also be useful if an infected person has to quarantine. Countries like India are having a tough time managing the second wave of the pandemic. Hospitals are filling up fast and people are finding it tough to find beds. The demand for oxygen has grown rapidly across the nation. Hence, preparation is important to manage such situations.

What are Some of The Important Covid-19 Care Essentials?

Pulse Oximeters: It can help you to check the oxygen concentration in the blood and find the SpO2 levels. The normal levels are above 95% and hence, any drop in levels would require necessary treatments.

Cloth Face Masks & Accessories: Wearing a face mask has become mandatory in most countries around the world. A good quality mask can prevent a person from catching the virus passing through the air. The mask has become a highly essential and ubiquitous product to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Hand Sanitizers: The hand sanitisers contain alcohol and hence they can neutralize the virus and germs present in the hand. Carry this around to rub hands whenever you touch common touchpoints like elevator buttons, door handles, railings etc.

Oxygen Concentrator: This is a special type of medical device that is used for delivering 95% oxygen to individuals who are suffering from low SpO2 levels. People who have low oxygen (below 90% Spo2) concentration in their blood may often require this machine to fulfil the oxygen requirement by the body. These machines filter the surrounding air and compress it to the required density in order to deliver purified medical grade oxygen.

Oxygen Therapy Products: These are a collection of products like oxygen masks, tubing, boost oxygen canisters, etc. They are essential for providing oxygen support at home for patients suffering from low oxygen levels in the blood.

Digital Thermometers: Useful to check the temperature of all the people at home to keep track of any variation in temperature or signs of fever.

Disinfectant Sprays & Liquids: Such sprays and liquids will help to disinfect any surface and neutralize the virus and other germs. They do contain some alcohol to make it effective. All surface areas and common touchpoints need to be disinfected regularly to make them safe. This also includes the floors.

