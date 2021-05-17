Riverside Community College District Selects BlackBeltHelp for 24×7 IT and LMS Help Desk Support

Chicago, United States, 2021-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — The implemented services will instantly connect students, faculty, and staff to the support they need at all hours of the day.

Riverside Community College District will also leverage the Simplify Platform to assist users with self-service options. These products will help the college in removing student barriers to remote and hybrid learning while achieving the institutional goals at a fraction of the cost.

Benefits to the Riverside Community College District:

Removing student barriers to remote/online learning

Delivering cost-effective services

Expanding service and increasing efficiency

The sample scope of support includes (but not limited to):

1. General IT:

Network Connectivity

Productivity Applications

Antivirus / Security Utilities

Operating System Support

Email

2. Canvas® LMS

Computer-related issues & issues requiring additional access

Basic Instructor Grade book issues

Assignment submission failures

Course navigation & finding grades

Adding/Dropping courses

About BlackBeltHelp

BlackBeltHelp is the #1 AI-powered Contact-Center-as-a-Service provider for students, faculty, and staff in higher education. Our solutions are designed to help higher education institutions unify all applications into a single, easy-to-navigate, analytics-powered dashboard to drive institutional processes and improve the user experience. Our integrated, omnichannel platform – Simplify empowers the institution to integrate disparate systems across the campus to provide a simple yet powerful student service tool that increases institutional efficiency and helps in achieving engagement objectives effortlessly.

Learn more about BlackBeltHelp: https://www.blackbelthelp.com