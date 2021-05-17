Cryogenic Storage Tanks Market 2018 | Demand and Scope with Outlook, Business Strategies, Challenges and Forecasts to 2028 by Leading Key Players

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Cryogenic Storage Tanks market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry

Cryogenic Storage Tanks Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global cryogenic storage tanks market has been segmented as:

Horizontal

Vertical

On the basis of application, the global cryogenic storage tanks market has been segmented as:

Storage

Transportation

On the basis of material, the global cryogenic storage tanks market has been segmented as:

Stainless steel

Nickel Alloy

Aluminum Alloy

Cryogenic Storage Tanks Market: Regional Overview

In the Asia-Pacific region, India and Japan are developing large-scale LNG infrastructure projects to meet the growing demand for industrial and commercial segments. China’s LNG market is expected to grow significantly owing to the growing population in the country. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the cryogenic storage tanks market in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. North America is expected to register significant growth in the cryogenic storage tanks market due to the increased R&D activities in the pharmaceutical industry and the high demand from the frozen food segment. With no major developments in Latin America, the cryogenic storage tanks market in the region is not expected to register any significant growth. The Western Europe cryogenic storage tanks market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period as the demand for LNG, frozen food, pharmaceuticals and chemicals has been increasing at a stable rate. Africa is not expected register any notable growth in the cryogenic storage tanks market as there are no major developments in the region.

Global Cryogenic Storage Tanks Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global cryogenic storage tanks market identified across the value chain include:

The Linde Group

Cryofab

Chart Industries

Lapesa

VRV S.p.A.

Taylor-Wharton

INOX India Pvt. Ltd.

GTS Maintenance Limited

Punj Lloyd Ltd

Cryoquip Australia

Cryogas Equipment Private Ltd.

The Marketreport analyzes the consumption patterns of each end use segment with the help of extensive primary and secondary research. Further, the impacts of all the end uses on the Marketgrowth has been examined in the report.

