A Huge Revenue Surge is Expected in Global Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market by 2025

COVID-19 Impact on the Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Technology Market

Coronavirus has spread across 215 countries and territories and affected more than 4.4 million people, with close to 300 thousand deaths. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we are estimating that the share of infectious diseases segment has increased and is anticipated that this segment will grow significantly during the forecast period. COVID-19 has given momentum to drug delivery market and it will show significant growth rate during 2020-2021.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has been increasing at an exponential level in many countries. This has led to the need to improve patient care and provide added nutritional/immunity support (including vitamins and other curing drugs) to patients affected by the virus. This has led to an increased adoption of drugs, such as vit C, multivitamin, antiviral and so on, which in turn is expected to support market growth to a certain extent.

This study involved four major activities to estimate the current size of the pharmaceutical drug delivery market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. Thereafter, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.

Expected Growth in Revenue:

The pharmaceutical drug delivery technology market is projected to reach USD 2,015.3 billion by 2025 from USD 1,430.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is mainly driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growth in the biologics market, and technological advancements and new product launches. Due to the outbreak of corona virus globally, there is a sudden rise in the demand for pharmaceutical drugs largely in infectious application.

Recent Developments:

In 2020, Johnson & Johnson, Inc collaborated with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), to expedite development and strengthen access through production of coronavirus vaccine.

In 2020, Johnson & Johnson, Inc collaborated with MeiraGTx Holdings Plc (US) to develop, manufacture and commercialize its clinical stage inherited retinal disease drug portfolio

In 2019, Novartis signed an agreement with Shionogi (Japan) to commercialize new treatment, Rizmoic (Naldemedine) for Opiod-induced constipation in key European countries of Germany, UK and Netherlands, with rights of first refusal for some other European markets.

North America was the largest regional market for pharmaceutical drug delivery in 2019

The global pharmaceutical drug delivery market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to factors such as growth in biologics in the pharmaceuticals market; the rising prevalence of chronic diseases increasing patient compliance to innovative drug delivery technologies; and the presence of a large number of prominent players in this region.

The global pharmaceutical drug delivery market is highly competitive owing to the presence of several large and small players. Johnson & Johnson, Inc. (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche (Switzerland), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Pfizer, Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), 3M Company (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc, (UK), Sanofi (France), and Antares Pharma, Inc. (US) are some of the leading players operating in the pharmaceutical drug delivery market.

