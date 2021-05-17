Fiducial Markers Market: Historical Vs Future Outlook

The Fiducial Markers market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Fiducial markers sales are anticipated to surpass 100 Mn by 2019, registering an upswing from 93.9 Mn in 2018, according to a Fact.MR study. As fiducial markers gain traction in parallel to rising incidences of various cancer forms affecting lung, prostate, abdomen and kidney, the growth potential of the market is set to witness a considerable rise. The escalating demand for fiducial markers can be accredited to,

Growing adoption of radiotherapy devices by oncologists

Surging demand for IGRT and SBRT procedures

Versatility of fiducial markers in effective diagnosis

Increasing rates of cancer across the globe

As per the Fact.MR study, the adoption of fiducial markers for prostate cancer have been witnessing a persistent increase, driven by their ability in terms of seamless target precision. Thus, rising adoption of fiducial markers as an effective tool for use in case of radiation treatment is fostering its popularity.

“Cancer survivors are increasingly opting for radio therapy procedures, either for primary management or for symptom control. This rise in embracement of radiotherapy as an effective methodology for diagnosis and management of cancer is substantially spurring sales of fiducial markers”, Senior Analyst, Fact.MR

Use of fiducial markers for prostate cancer is on a steep rise by virtue of its effectiveness in individualizing patient care in advance detection, diagnosis, and treatment. Furthermore, adoption of fiducial markers to address rising incidences of breast cancer is also proliferating at an impressive rate, wherein markers are implanted in the target area to mitigate the risk of cancer recurrence.

The Fiducial Markers market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Detailed study of the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the global Endobronchial Valves market.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

The Fiducial Markers market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

And so on…..

