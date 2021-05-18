Georgia’s Caring Tree Surgeons Prove They’re a Cut Above The Rest

Alpharetta, GA, 2021-May-18 — /EPR Network/ — When it comes to sensitively dealing with trees in need, Atlanta Classic Tree Service has nurtured nearly 35 years of experience providing excellent workmanship for domestic and business customers.

Jodi Bond leads the family-owned business and a team of highly trained technicians and ISA-certified arborists to handle all kinds of tree care needs. These range from pruning, tree removal, and active branch management to lightning protection and devising fertilization programs to help trees grow healthy and strong.

They offer their services to business and residential communities across Fulton County, Georgia, such as Alpharetta, Atlanta, Roswell, Cumming, Dawsonville, Milton, Johns Creek, Canton, and Gainesville.

Since its founding, the company has safely removed around 15,000 trees, prevented 1,000 lightning strikes, trimmed upwards of 25,000 branches, and revived hundreds of trees.

As members of the TCIA, the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) and the Georgia Arborist Association (GAA), the company firmly adheres to the standards and guidelines of these organizations. It is also an Accredited TCIA tree care company.

“We pride ourselves on being more than a local tree service. Our team takes great care in listening and understanding customer’s problems and expectations when it comes to tree management,” commented Jodi Bond.

“Our mission is to provide excellent workmanship and complete customer satisfaction from start to finish. Our reputation is based on service, safety, and quality, regardless of how large or small the job.”

One of their critical missions is handling lightning protection. Each year, more than one million trees in the US are struck by lightning, with the southeast experiencing the highest frequency of lightning storms in the country.

Atlanta Classic Tree Service offers lightning protection systems that can minimize the risk of damage from a strike. These systems use copper conductors connected to a ground rod to reduce tree damage and conduct the electrical charge to the earth where the energy is dispersed.

“Our systems have an excellent record of protecting trees, and they reduce the risk of a side-flash to adjacent structures,” Bond added.

Lightning rarely damages trees outfitted with a system that has been installed under American National Standards Institute’s A300 Standards, which The Tree Care Industry Association adopted. While lightning strikes are unpredictable and protection cannot be guaranteed, systems are effective and affordable under these standards.

And when it comes to tree removal, these complex, dangerous tasks are handled by their ISA-certified arborists. They are fully insured and have experience in the safe removal of trees, both big and small using our state-of-the-art equipment.

For more information about their scope of service or a quote for their tree management services, contact 770-407-5610 or email: info@atlantaclassictree.com. Check their website: at https://atlantaclassictree.com/.