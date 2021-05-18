Who are the Leading 5 Manufacturers in the Tricuspid Valve Repair Market?

The Tricuspid Valve Repair market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Manufacturers of tricuspid valve repair devices are rapidly shifting from development of devices which require invasive open heart surgeries to minimally invasive surgeries on the back of less post-operative complications and minimum risk associated. Products developed by companies such as transcatheter tricuspid valve repair system are still to be approved for patient use. However, these products are highly preferred in clinical trials based on key inputs given by heart surgeons.

For instance, Abbott’s transcatheter tricuspid valve repair system (TTVR), TriClip is clinically tested in patients with severe tricuspid regurgitation. Such systems will help patients above the age of 60 or patients who are intolerant to open heart surgery for tricuspid valve repair in the near future. Minimally invasive treatments will disrupt the previous choice of treatments and will become a major segment in the tricuspid valve repair market.

By end –user, hospitals are poised to maintain their hegemony in the tricuspid valve repair market on the back of heightened prevalence of open heart and minimally invasive surgeries. Hospitals alone will capture 88% of the market share and are projected to show a positive growth trajectory during the forecast period.

