Aavenir’s AI-enabled invoice processing solution built on ServiceNow to automate >60% of AP processes

Plano, Tx, 2021-May-19 — /EPR Network/ — Financial transformation goal for any business is set to make accounting processes more productive and efficient by automating billing and invoicing processes. One practical way to achieve excellence in accounts payable automation is to adopt AI-enabled digital workflows including touchless invoice processing systems. Touchless invoice processing, in its most basic form, entails the elimination of paper invoices. It is also about eliminating human error and negligence from the system. With a touchless invoice processing system, businesses need not go through the tedious process of identifying why an invoice doesn’t match a purchase order or contract details.

To shed more light on the benefits of touchless invoice processing systems, Aavenir, a SaaS-based source-to-pay software company is coming up with a webinar on AI-enabled Accounts Payable Automation on ServiceNow. Save the date – 2nd June 2021 to learn more about the benefits of AI-powered invoice processing, how AI can detect and prevent invoice frauds, and finally streamlines incoming payments.

“Billing and invoicing are the most burdensome and complicated tasks which leave no room to improve other business processes that are strategically more important. AI not only processes thousands of invoices in minutes but also cuts your Accounts Payable expenses by more than 80% and achieves more than 60-70% of data accuracy.”, said Jesal Mehta, Founder, and CEO of Aavenir.

About Aavenir:

Aavenir delivers a future of work with SaaS-based source-to-pay solutions including Contractflow, RFPflow, and Invoiceflow – all built-on the advanced cloud-based ServiceNow platform. Aavenir’s next-gen Source-to-Pay suite transforms time-consuming legal, sourcing, procurement, and accounts payable processes by using the latest Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing technologies to reduce cycle time, yet offering complete visibility, smart suggestions, and predictive intelligence based on historical data. To know more visit: http://www.aavenir.com

About ServiceNow:

ServiceNow is making the world of work, work better for people. The cloud-based Now platform delivers digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. http://www.servicenow.com

