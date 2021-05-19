a1qa selected for the 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 list

Lakewood, USA, 2021-May-19 — /EPR Network/ — The IAOP (International Association of Outsourcing Professionals) has summarized its annual industry survey – The 2021 GO100 (Global Outsourcing 100) list. a1qa received the distinction of simultaneously entering the All Stars and Information/Communications Technology sub-lists.

The GO100 list represents the leading service providers and advisers operating globally. The proprietary methodology helps IAOP experts evaluate companies’ excellence in an unbiased manner and compile the top of reliable partners of any growth and size.

IAOP measures their achievements in such areas as references received from the customers, awards/certifications, innovation programs, corporate social responsibility. By getting the maximum scores in each of the categories, a1qa became the owner of all “stars.”

As a next-gen QA provider, a1qa also entered the Rising Star group and Information/Communications Technology sub-list bearing in mind the top area of provided services.

Head of global business development at a1qa, Dima Tish, shared his opinion on the topic:

“In 2020, when more companies turned to the outsourcing, choosing the right offshore partner who shares your values became strategically important. We deeply appreciate being named to The GO 100, as it helps to find a one-of-a-kind provider supporting you to achieve goals and ensure business continuity.”

About IAOP

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands.

About a1qa

a1qa is a pure-play QA vendor that has been operating in the market for 18 years. During this time, the company has helped global clients across 12+ industries, including the Fortune 500 list residents, enhance the quality of their software. A team with 800+ QA professionals has successfully completed 1,500+ projects. a1qa has confirmed the compliance of the quality management system with the ISO 9001:2015 standard.

