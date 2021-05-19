Infection Control Room Singapore

Eunos TechPark, Singapore, 2021-May-19 — /EPR Network/ — Utopia is a Singapore-based healthcare equipment supplier. We offer all types of hospital equipment, Clean Room Products, Cleanroom Laundry Service, and Bio-Safety Laboratory Equipments.

Isolation rooms are special hospital rooms that keep patients with certain medical conditions separate from other people while they receive medical care.

Sometimes isolation rooms use negative air pressure to help prevent contagious diseases (such as tuberculosis or flu) from escaping the room and infecting other people. This means that air is constantly being pulled into the room by a machine that then filters the air before it is moved outside.

In a negative air pressure room, you may be able to feel the air being sucked into the room under a closed door or through a slightly opened window.

Utopia-Aire Pte Ltd

7 Kaki Bukit Place, Eunos TechPark, Singapore 416185

Telephone: +65-6746-7577

Fax: +65-6746-4994

Email: productsales@utopia.com.sg

