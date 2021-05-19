Overview of global PRP hair treatment

Beverly Hills, CA, 2021-May-19 — /EPR Network/ — PRP or platelet-rich plasma is a treatment used by doctors to speed up healing in various parts of the body that have suffered injuries. Recent discovery has also revealed that PRP hair treatment Los Angeles technique can also be used to restore hair growth in areas of the scalp suffering from hair loss conditions.

If the hair loss condition is caused by androgenetic alopecia, which usually causes hair follicles to shrink, then PRP hair treatment is the best option to restore hair. This hair loss condition is called male pattern baldness in men. Being a new technology of hair restoration, there are some scientific backing that have proved that it stimulates hair growth.

How PRP Hair Treatment Works

To properly understand how PRP hair treatment Los Angeles therapy treatment works, it is important to know first what platelets are and what role they play in healing. Platelets are very tiny blood components that are formed in the bone marrow along with white blood cells and red blood cells. If an injury occurs in a body or if there is tissue damage inside or outside the body, the first responder who will arrive at the scene are platelets.

Platelets form a blood clot that stops further bleeding, hence promoting healing. In theory, extracting fluids from the blood with a high concentration of platelets and injecting it into the injured area of the body will speed up the healing process.

To get enough platelet-rich plasma, a surgeon will have to extract it from the patient’s blood. This is done by drawing blood samples from the patient and putting it into a centrifuge device. In this machine the sample of blood is spun at very high speeds in an effort to separate blood components found in that sample of blood. Among the blood components that will form layers from that sample are red blood cells, plasma with little platelet concentration, and platelet-rich plasma. Once the platelet-rich plasma is separated and extracted, it is drawn into a syringe, mixed with another growth enhancing solution, and injected into the area of the scalp suffering from hair loss.

Being a regenerative type of treatment, platelet-rich plasma has a range of proteins and growth factors whose purpose is to accelerate tissue repair and growth. Since some hair loss conditions come as a result of damaged or dormant hair follicles, PRP can stop further hair loss by reversing the process that occurred in male pattern baldness or androgenetic alopecia.

In the medical field, PRP is used to treat sports injuries that have damaged ligaments, tendons, and muscles. Such injuries usually affect the knees.

How Effective is PRP Hair Treatment Los Angeles Therapy?

The effectiveness of the treatment depends on many factors. Some of them include preparation level of different clinics, the patient’s platelet concentration levels, intervals between sessions, the technique used to administer PRP injections, and the experience and qualification of the practitioner. However, there is a need to establish a standardized protocol for injections, in order to tell whether PRP is effective or not.

Steps Involved in PRP Hair Treatment

Below are steps followed in a typical PRP hair treatment Los Angeles therapy:

Drawing of the patient’s blood from the vein in the arm using a syringe

The blood is then spun rapidly while inside the centrifuge to separate various blood components

The extracted platelet-rich plasma is drawn into a syringe

Once PRP is drawn, the doctor injects it into the patient’s scalp, affected by hair loss

The whole procedure takes about 60 minutes and it may require several sessions. Once the treatment is completed, the patient is free to go back home and continue with his or her normal routine while treatment takes effect. For speedy healing and recovery, the patient needs to shift to a healthy diet.

How Long Does PRP Hair Treatment Last?

PRP does not offer a permanent cure for treating hair loss. Therefore, several maintenance treatments will have to follow a few months after the first treatment. This will ensure that healthy hair keeps growing. PRP hair treatment Los Angeles works the same way as minoxidil (Regaine) and finasteride (Propecia). The difference is the way they are administered. How often the maintenance treatments are required depends on the doctor’s opinion based on how the initial treatment went. In most cases, once hair loss is under control, the practitioner will suggest 3 to 6 months intervals of maintenance treatment.

Side Effects of PRP Hair Treatment

Any treatment that involves injections or surgery is susceptible to risks and side effects. Some of the side effects that you are likely to experience during and after treatment include:

A headache

Mild pain at the injection site

Scalp tenderness

Itchiness

Mild bleeding

Swelling

PRP treatment for hair loss utilizes the patient’s blood component (platelets), therefore, there is little risk expected from the procedure.

There is enough evidence that has proved that PRP hair treatment works when performed by a qualified practitioner. The growth factors found in PRP quickens, not only the healing process but also the growth of hair. PRP is further enhanced when combined with other hair restoration procedures such as the FUE hair transplant procedure.

