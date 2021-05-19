Drone Services Market worth $63.6 billion by 2025

Northbrook, USA, 2021-May-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Drone Service Market Application (Aerial Photography, Data Acquisition and Analytics), Industry (Infrastructure, Media & Entertainment, Agriculture), Type (Drone Platform Service, Drone MRO, Drone Training, Solution, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, The drone services market is estimated at USD 4.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 63.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 55.9% from 2019 to 2025. Factors such as the increasing demand for drone surveys across the globe and the growing use of drone in infrastructure, Oil & Gas industry in Asia Pacific and the Middle East are expected to fuel the growth of the drone services market.

The infrastructure industry segment projected to grow at a higher CAGR in the drone services market during the forecast period

Based on industry, the infrastructure industry segment is expected to lead the drone services market during the forecast period. This segment includes drone services provided operators to different end-use industries such as oil & gas, mining, infrastructure, logistics, media and entertainment, agriculture and utility & power among others. In the infrastructure industry, increase in the demand for aerial mapping for data collection and aerial photography is driving the growth of infrastructure industry.

The training & education type segment of the drone services market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on type, the training & education segment of the drone services market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increase in demand from drone training institutes and rise in the number of drone pilots has led to an increase in the demand for the training & education segment. Requirement of the skilled pilots in the drone industry is lucrative opportunity for the trainee pilots, which is supporting the growth of this market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest-growing market for drone services

Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the drone services market during the forecast period. The growth of this market is supported by new infrastructure projects in the region, thereby providing various opportunities for drone services. The rise in the capital investment for the development of new infrastructure projects in China and India is expected to drive the demand for drone services market. Also, rise in the drone deliveries in the region is another factor supporting the growth of the market.

Major players in the drone services market Aerobo (US), Airware (US), Cyberhawk (UK), Deveron UAS (Canada), DroneDeploy (US), Identified Technologies (US), Measure (US), Phoenix Drone Services (US), Prioria Robotics (US), SenseFly (Switzerland), Sharper Shape (US), Sky-Futures (UK), Terra Drone (Japan), The Sky Guys (Canada), and Unmanned Experts (US) among others.

