In Vivo Toxicology Market worth $6.6 billion by 2025 – Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (US),The Jackson Laboratory (US) are Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-May-19 — /EPR Network/ — The report “In Vivo Toxicology Market by Product (Animal Models, Reagents & Kits), Test Type (Chronic, Sub-acute), Toxicity Endpoints (Systemic, Immunotoxicity), Testing Facility (Outsourced, In-house), End User (Academic & Research Institute, CROs) – Forecast to 2025“, is projected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2020 and 2025.

Growth Opportunity: Rising demand for humanized animal models;

Humanized animal models are important tools for conducting preclinical research to gain insights into human biology. These models are developed through the engraftment of human cells or tissues, leading to the expression of human proteins in animals.

Humanized mice are increasingly being used as models for biomedical research applications, such as cancer, infectious diseases, HIV/AIDS, regenerative medicine, and hepatitis. In March 2019, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), an agency of the US Department of Health and Human Services, announced funding for projects to conduct detailed characterization, direct comparisons, and further development of humanized immune system (HIS) mouse models. The need to identify the actual effects of drugs on humans, as well as the growing focus on studying human-specific infections, therapies, and immune responses, is promoting the development and use of humanized animal models

The Chronic test type accounted for the largest share in the in vivo toxicology market in 2019

Based on test type, segmented into acute, sub-acute, sub-chronic, and chronic test type. The chronic test type segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. In 2019, the chronic test type segment held the largest share of the market, followed by sub-chronic test type.Increasing research on drugs used for longer-duration therapy such as anti-cancer, anti-convulsive, anti-arthritis, and anti-hypertensives drives the growth of the chronic test type market.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The global in vivo toxicology market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin Ametica and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of the North America region can be attributed to the presence of major players operating in the toxicology market in the US, growing biomedical research in the US, and rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies in the region.

Global Key Leaders:

The major players operating are In Vivo Toxicology market are by Charles River Laboratories (US), The Jackson Laboratory (US), Envigo (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), and JANVIER LABS (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Waters Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Bruker Corporation (US), PerkinElmer (US).

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US);

Charles River has extensive portfolio of animal models, particularly mice models and services. With more than 70 years of experience, the company has built upon its core competency in the field of in vivo biology through its diverse products and services portfolio. It offers products, services, and solutions that focus specifically on early-stage drug discovery and preclinical development. Its strong portfolio enables it to increase collaboration with clients, from early lead generation to candidate selection. Charles River Laboratories has nearly 90 facilities spread across 20 countries.

The Jackson Laboratory (US);

The Jackson Laboratory has a portfolio of over 11,000 mice strains. In 2019, the company distributed 3 million JAX mice to approximately 1,400 organizations in 50 countries. The company not only acts as a distributor but also focuses on in-house innovative mice model development. For instance, in February 2020, the company launched the unique K18-hACE2 transgenic mouse model for coronavirus research. The company is utilizing state-of-the-art breeding techniques to grow a new K18-hACE2 transgenic mouse colony rapidly. The company has received many grants, which supports the development of its mice model business.