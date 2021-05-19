Anti-Fatigue Mat Market Size, In-Depth Analysis And Future Growth Report 2025

Felton, California , USA, May 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global anti-fatigue mats market size is projected to touch USD 2.1 billion by 2025. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Growing health concern owing to prolong working hours is attributing to the growth of the anti-fatigue mat market. Anti-fatigue mats provide relief against different health problems such as foot problems, joint pain and improper blood circulation. These problems can be greatly avoided by anti-fatigue mats as they ensure regular movements of the foot.

The industrial segment accounted for USD 770.0 million in revenue in 2018. Various end-users of anti-fatigue mats include textile industry, wood & paper mills, grinding industries and food processing industries where employees are required to work in standing position for a longer duration. These companies install anti-fatigue mats to ensure the safety of employees as these mats help in preventing accidents. Further, the growing occurrence of various health issues among employees is estimated to drive the sales of these products over the forecast period.

The online sales channels are projected to grow at the fastest pace with an expected CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. Growing bulk purchasing of products through B2B channels is bolstering the growth of this segment. Online portals provide a wide variety of product to choose from. Further, various benefits such as discounts, product comparison and easy delivery services provided by these sales channel attract a large number of the consumer base.

In 2018, North America held the largest share and accounted for an overall revenue of USD 553.4 million. Presence of various leading manufacturers coupled with growing demand from different manufacturing units are driving the regional growth. Further, stringent regulatory guidelines regarding workers safety are making it mandatory for end-user industries to invest in these safety products.

Major players are emphasizing on several strategic initiatives such as new product launch, merger & acquisition and expanding their business presence.

Table of Contents:-

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Anti-Fatigue Mat Market: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Anti-Fatigue Mat Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Anti-Fatigue Mat Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Anti-Fatigue Mat Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Anti-Fatigue Mat Market: Industrial End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Anti-Fatigue Mat Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Anti-Fatigue Mat Market: Manufacturers Company Profiles

Top Key Players of Global Anti-Fatigue Mat Market :

3M, Wearwell, COBA Europe Ltd, SmartCells USA, Smart Step Flooring, NoTrax, M+A Matting and Mountville Mills, Inc.

