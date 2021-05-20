Master Collection of Excellent Furniture Products for Home

Bangalore, India, 2021-May-20 — /EPR Network/ — During this summer, Royaloak Furniture unleashes excellent country collection furniture items to the furniture market all across the country. Having a distinct range of designs and country-specific collections, the items comprise a bedroom, living room, dining, sofa sets, and many others as a complete package for perfect home decor. Emerging as global leaders in the furniture industry, it had created a platform blending the artistry with the conventional and crafting creative designs enhancing the comfort of lifestyle. From creating affordable furniture to premium quality home products, the brand has expertise in delivering unique furniture items to Indian homes. As the leading retail organization in the modern furniture industry, the brand strives to deliver custom-quality furniture items curated from superior materials.

As per the founder of the Royaloak India, he stated that “Subsequent to recognizing the importance of furniture in Indian homes, we have set our footprint with defined aesthetics and brand. Our country collections are as per the specific artistry and style. We have unveiled different collections that suit Indian homes perfectly.”

Among the various furniture items added, luxurious and comfortable beds with mattresses, sofa sets, recliners, dining, and many more. The entire home decor enhances excellent furniture collections. Similarly, a living room with a splendid sofa is crucial. A number of main status sofa sets elevate the entire atmosphere of the living room.

Fabric sofas are cost-effective and have become popular in recent times. They enable regulation of body temperature in changing seasons and are trending nowadays. The genuine leather sofa set in the newest collections is the most durable furniture. From bringing natural elegance to embellishing the living room decor, leather sofas have turned out to be the top-selling item in India. The variety of leatherette sofa is on the go for a glossy look to the living room within a pocket-friendly budget. The sofa is in popular usage for vegans and a small budget. One of the traditional forms of the sofa is the wooden sofa and it is highly used giving an original look to the decor. Sofa cum bed serves as multifunctional furniture in a living room, apartment, and home.

The king-sized bed with storage has been designed in a way that offers great functionality to a family with inbuilt storage capacity and a comfy mattress. The crafting of bed furniture is done with exquisite skill and adjusted into sitting, lounging, and sleeping positions. Firmer and softer mattresses pile up for the distinct choices of side sleepers and back sleepers.

The furniture collection is the complete reflection of the craftsmanship, skill, and efforts that are put into curating the end products. The effective workmanship of the designers and skilled craftsmen has brought unique furniture to the forefront. All types of country collections are manufactured such as German, Italian, Vietnam, Malaysian, Turkish, Emperor, and American collections of dining, bed furniture, living room decor, kitchen, home outdoors, and so forth.

The dining furniture is designed with assorting finest quality materials that are used for manufacturing excellent dining set collections. Exclusive materials like tempered glass, solid wood, marble, and metal are used as the base framework of the dining furniture. International country collection designs are implemented to bring out the essence of Italian furniture, Malaysian, and Turkish collection. The collection anew comprises 4 seater dining tables, 6 seater dining tables, 8 seater dining tables, and so forth. The majority of designs are assembled with Berlin wooden set, Veneto wooden set, divine wooden set, Muar Malaysian, Adana Turkish wooden collection, and many others. Adding functional and aesthetic aspects to the dining decor with additional cabinets is a great choice for Indian homes. Additionally, modular kitchen setup is coming to trends in Indian homes, and keeping pace with the modernization is of utter importance.

About Royaloak Furniture

Royaloak Furniture is one of the leading furniture brands in India that has extended its wings throughout the country. The brand aims at administering affordable and quality furniture to clients all across India. Renowned with several awards and recognitions, the company has been able to establish its own market niche in the furniture industry. The core values comprise trust and assurance, building business sustainability, and quality products.

The brand remains committed to the founder’s ideal in creating custom quality furniture elevating the very essence of the home. The utilization of the finest quality materials and experienced designs by designers have resulted in an end-to-end furniture item for customers.

