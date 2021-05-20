Cisdem Duplicate Finder 5.9.0 Adds Support for Scanning Multiple Mac Photos Libraries and Other New Features

Madelia, Minnesota, 2021-May-20 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Mac was updated to version 5.9.0 on May 10, 2021, a major update with new features, improved speed and other improvements. This was followed by the release of version 5.9.1 on May 14, which fixed a few issues.

Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Mac is an app to find and delete duplicate photos, videos, music files, documents and other types of duplicate files on Mac. The app can effectively and safely remove duplicates from normal folders, Photos and iTunes. It automatically selects duplicate files for one-click removal, saving users from manual work.

“This duplicate file finder app is popular among Mac users, helping them get rid of duplicate files and free up space,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “In version 5.9.0, we added the feature to simultaneously scan multiple Photos libraries to find the duplicates across them, among other new features. Also, the scan speed was boosted. Version 5.9.1 continued improving the app’s performance when working with Photos library by fixing a few minor issues.”

“The latest version is available for free trial. If you have used the app for a while, by which I mean the older one, you can update it to the new version for free. You won’t be let down, ” Riley added.

What’s new in version 5.9.0?

Supports scanning multiple PhotosLibrary.

Improve the speed of PhotosLibrary scanning.

Add deleting history. (Only available when deleting to trash)

Add support for deleting files to a predefined folder.

Support using tags for custom selection.

Improved the speed of iTunesLibrary scanning.

Solved the incomplete scanning issue.

Solved the unable to stop issue.

Solved the no progress display issue when scanning PhotosLibrary.

Greatly improved the speed of deleting files (non-PhotosLibrary data).

What’s new in version 5.9.1?software

Fixed continue scanning library issue after clicking stop.

Fixed issue of being able to delete photo library to the specific folder.

Fixed tips issue while deleting photo library.

Main feature of Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Mac

Identify all types of duplicate files

This Mac duplicate file finder can identify duplicate images, videos, audios, documents, archives and other duplicates based on content regardless of filename. It works with Mac’s internal storage, external hard drives, SD cards and more.

Also find near duplicate images

In addition to exact duplicate photos, the app can also find near duplicate photos.

Safely support Photos, iPhoto, Music and iTunes

Designed for Photos and iTunes etc., Cisdem Duplicate Finder can safely eliminate the duplicates in Photos and iTunes libraries without doing any damage to the libraries.

Provide a built-in preview feature

There are 3 preview modes including a side-by-side mode, allowing users to preview photos, videos and other files directly within the app.

Automatically select duplicate files to remove with a click

The auto-select feature saves users from manually selecting unwanted duplicates for removal one by one. If the auto selection can’t meet a user’s needs, he or she can choose a desired rule from the multiple selection rules (e.g. Select Newest) provided, or select by hand. Also, users can custom the selection by tags.

Provide multiple removal methods

There are 3 methods: Move to Trash (default), Remove Permanently and Move to Folder.

Support macOS 10.10 or later

The app is compatible with macOS 10.10 or later, including macOS 11 Big Sur. It works with both Intel Macs and M1 Macs.

Price and availability

Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Mac 5.9.1 is available for download and purchase at https://www.cisdem.com/duplicate-finder-mac.html. One can buy a lifetime license for 1 Mac at $29.99 and enjoy lifetime free upgrades. Download the free trial at: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-duplicatefinder.dmg.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company focusing on the creation of utility and multimedia software products for Mac computers. The company is dedicated to developing high performance Mac software to make life easier and work more productive. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.