Hybrid Learning Shown to Be More Engaging and Personalized

Remote learning became a necessity during the pandemic, giving researchers a unique insight into the effectiveness of this approach. It turns out that combining traditional and remote learning styles can significantly enhance a person’s learning experience.

When schools were forced to close during the pandemic, many people were understandably concerned about the effect it may have on education standards. Without any face-to-face interaction with their teachers, would students be able to make adequate progress? Fortunately, we live in an age of such incredible technology, making remote learning easier than ever.

For many students, this remote learning style actually suited them. It took much of the pressure of, being able to learn at their own pace and in their own time. It’s this flexibility that many believe to be the reason that educational standards haven’t dropped off. Overall, there hasn’t been a significant change in the academic performance of students.

For some students, though, remote learning clearly isn’t a good solution. Maybe they don’t have access to the same technology that their fellow students do or live in a cramped home with little workspace. In these cases, coming to a physical building to learn could be incredibly beneficial. As we move forward, then, it’s clear that what is needed is some kind of hybrid system, that gives students the choice of whether to learn remotely or in person.

The availability of remote learning platforms is always improving. For instance, Learning Cloud is a service that provides a rich and immersive learning experience that can be accessed via a Mac, PC, Android, or iPhone. This has helped make accessing the best level of education resources open to as many people as possible. Whether you’re still in school or pursuing adult learning, you can access these remote education services by heading to Learning Cloud.

This kind of technology is likely to help students perform better because it is customizable. For instance, when you’re in a classroom, your experience is exactly the same as every other student’s. You’re all watching the same teacher give the same presentation. Their particular teaching style may appeal to some students while confusing others.

Remote learning technology, conversely, gives you the opportunity to tailor a classroom session to your exact learning style. Think of it like it’s social media. If you scroll your Facebook, YouTube, or Instagram feed, you’ll receive carefully selected posts based on who you follow and a complicated algorithm that understands your preferences better than you do. Your experience of using Facebook is entirely unique to you and different from everyone else’s.

This level of customization and personalization is why many researchers back remote learning as part of a hybrid system of the future. As technology advances, the learning experiencing will become increasingly engaging and immersive. Forget textbooks, cloud technology is the true future of education. It will also mean that people can continue learning well into adulthood, rather than stopping as soon as they finish high school. This can only be achieved with a hybrid learning system.

