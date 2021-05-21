Favouritetable Creating Win-win Situation For Restaurant Industry Across the U.K.

Reading, U.K, 2021-May-21 — /EPR Network/ — Favouritetable is an online restaurant listing website that works within the U.K boundaries. The visitors of this website can easily reserve tables or order online. Favouritetable primarily targets restaurants to be a part of the software and use it for their convenience. The online table reservation and online ordering for delivery and takeaways have been made easier for the customers.

The website was launched in 2010 and has come a long way in 11 years. The partner restaurants have evident significant jumps in table reservation and online orders. The software has helped the restaurants in their peaks and valleys. Favouritetable has groundbreaking features that have proven worthwhile in restaurant management and increasing sales.

“Favouritetable was launched with a vision of firming the roots of restaurants in the U.K. along with extracting profit from it. The website and app aims to create a win-win situation for the restaurant owners and us.”- Jaipal Yadav, the founder of Favouritetable.

The website’s irresistible features and in-built tools give more reasons to restaurants to become part of the Favouritetable family. The website also helps customers find the best places to eat, ranging from near to far off places. Favouritetable has seen a considerable jump in website traffic and table reservation.

The internet is packed with several software and website that claims to help the restaurant industry to flourish. However, they prioritize their profit and forgets about the contributors. This makes favouritetable the first choice of the restaurant owners. The website completely works for the restaurant industry and keeps its profit at the second.

Unlike other websites and software, Favouritetable does not control the restaurant and let them run their business in their own way. Many such websites gradually take control of the business, compelling the restaurant owners to serve customers as the software guidelines and even takes a commission on every reservation and delivery orders. Choosing such platforms have drowned numerous restaurants.

Favouritetable strictly prohibits illegal and ill-gotten gains. The website does not manifest its offer and deals to attract more customers and putting restaurants under losses. If the customers pay through Favouritetable’s payment gateway, Favouritetable will securely transfer the payment to the restaurant account. So, the restaurant can earn by making a one-time investment of Favouritetable’s subscription.