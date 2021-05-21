Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Belgium Office on Their 25th Anniversary

Montreal, Canada, 2021-May-21 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of the company’s office in Belgium.

Future Electronics was founded in Montreal in 1968 by company President Robert Miller. The company expanded into the United States in 1972, opening its first American office in Boston.

The first Belgian office opened its doors in 1996, and after a few changes of location, it has been firmly established in Aalst for the past five years. “One of the key pillars of our success is our demand creation activity,” said Branch Manager Aram Van Dessel.

The continued sales growth of the branch has resulted in ongoing investment and the addition of new resources to ensure the team’s ability to continue providing the excellent service for which Future Electronics is known.

“Over the last 25 years we have proven the unique benefits that Future Electronics can offer its customers and suppliers,” Van Dessel said. “We look forward to continued success for the next 25 years.”

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the Belgian team on their 25-year milestone, and thanked everyone for their contributions to the success of the branch.

For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

