Brain Monitoring Market – Global Industry Leaders & Different Growth Strategies Adopted by Them

The global brain monitoring market size is estimated to be USD 8.6 billion by 2025 from USD 6.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.2%. The brain monitoring market is mainly driven by factors such as the increasing incidence and prevalence of neurological disorders, rising awareness of neurodegenerative diseases, growth in the number of traumatic brain injuries, and increasing applications of brain monitoring in clinical trials.

The increasing demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive devices, the expanding therapeutic applications of brain monitoring devices, and the growing healthcare market in emerging economies are also expected to provide opportunities for growth for players in the market. On the other hand, the high cost of complex brain monitoring procedures and devices, unfavorable reimbursement policies, and the shortage of trained professionals to effectively operate brain monitoring devices are restraining the growth of this market.

Some of the leading players in the brain monitoring market include Natus Medical, Inc. (US), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Compumedics, Ltd. (Australia), Medtronic (Ireland), CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Advanced Brain Monitoring (US), Masimo Corporation (US), Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Cadwell Industries (US), NeuroWave Systems, Inc. (US), Nonin Medical, Inc. (US), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), Neurosoft (Russia), and Rimed (US).

NATUS MEDICAL, INC. (US)

Natus Medical is the leading player in the global brain monitoring market. The company has been operating in the brain monitoring market for more than two decades. It focuses on introducing new products and supporting current product offerings through a combination of internal as well as external efforts that are consistent with its corporate strategy. The company has a keen focus on leveraging its core technologies by introducing product-line extensions as well as new product offerings. Natus Medical also seeks strategic partners to develop products. The company also tries to evaluate new, emerging, and complementary technologies to identify new product opportunities.

However, due to the contagious COVID-19 outbreak, the company is expected to witness a negative impact on its manufacturing, supply chain, and sales and marketing activities. Temporary suspension of the company’s distributors and vendors is likely to affect the company’s operations in the affected country/region.

NIHON KOHDEN (JAPAN)

Nihon Kohden is another leading player in the brain monitoring market and exports its products to over 120 countries. In 2010, Nihon Kohden established a long-term business plan—CHANGE 2020—to focus on developing and selling technologically advanced products, increase its global sales & services network, and improve customer satisfaction. The company adopts expansions and product launches as its dominant strategies to increase its growth in Japan as well as international markets. Through these strategies, the company expects to reduce expenses and increase its sales volume. Nihon is focusing on enhancing its sales and services activities in the US to expand its existing product line. Also, due to the increasing cases of patients with COVID-19, the demand for patient monitors in the European region has increased, thereby assisting company sales in this region (especially Germany and Italy).

