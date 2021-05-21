4K TV (Television) Market Company Profiles and Financial Performance Overview, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, May. 21, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global 4K TV (Television) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global 4K TV (Television) Market is anticipated to reach USD 380.9 billion by 2025. The ultra-definition televisions are a mixture of 4K resolution, wide color gamut (WCG), high frame rate, and high dynamic range. 4K television is a major alteration in the television manufacturing. The competition among numerous 4K television sellers has increased over the past few years.

Key Players:

Autodesk

Hisense USA (Hisense International, Co., LTD.)

LG Electronics, Inc.a

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Skyworth Digital Holdings Co., Ltd.

Sony Corporation

VIZIO

Vu Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the 4K TV industry include development in graphic technology in television and rising demand for high end electronics. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including high cost related with the 4K television. 4K TV Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 21.2% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Screen Sizes Outlook:

Below 52 inches

52 – 65 inches

Above 65 inches

The “52 – 65 inches” segment led the 4K TV market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 owing to fast introduction of advanced technologies such as Super Ultra High Definition (SUHD) and Quantum dot LEDs (QLEDs).

Technology Outlook:

Light Emitting Diode (LED)

Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED).

Screen Type Outlook:

Curved Screen

Flat Screen

End User Outlook:

Public

Household

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Offline Store

Online Store

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the 4K TV market size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth includes huge acceptance along with declining prices of 4K televisions. Asia-Pacific region is followed by the North America and it is expected to grow over the forecast period due to increasing adoption.

