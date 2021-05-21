Hiking Footwear Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2031

The global hiking footwear market is projected to expand at a robust CAGR throughout the forecast period 2017 to 2022, according to a new report by Fact.MR. Hiking footwear offer high functionality, and great weathering resistance, and therefore are useful for travelling long distances. Sales of hiking footwear worldwide will account for revenues nearly US$ 70,000 Mn by 2022-end.

The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), coupled with various government organizations, is concentrating on endorsing tourism events, with an aim to inculcate adoption of healthy lifestyle by population across the globe. Demand for technologically advanced and eco-friendly hiking equipment has been witnessing a significant rise worldwide. Leading manufacturers of hiking footwear are thriving in the market by competing based on factors such as design innovations, quality of raw materials, adaptability, price, durability, weather resistance, and weight of the footwear. These manufacturers are also focusing on developing new innovative products, and adopting the online retail as their products’ distribution channel for gaining a competitive edge in the global hiking footwear market. These factors might impact the market growth on a large scale.

The following insights and evaluations are worth knowing for any market participant, helping them in ascertaining the prevailing dynamics and the future trajectories of the Hiking Footwear Market. They are a part of the estimations of the opportunities in various segments. The additional new opportunities have turned the Hiking Footwear Market into a fragmented landscape with more entry-level players entering the market, thanks to low barriers for investments.

The research report published by Fact.MR on the Hiking Footwear Market provides a detailed overview of the demands and consumptions of various products/services associated with the growth dynamics of the market during the forecast period 2021 to 2031. The in-depth market estimation of various opportunities in the segments is expressed in volumes and revenues. The insights and analytics on the Hiking Footwear Market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The global Hiking Footwear Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

The report by Fact.MR profiles key market players, which include Skechers USA, Inc., New Balance, Inc., VF Corporation, Deckers Outdoor Corporation, Wolverine World Wide, Inc., Amer Sports Corporation, Under Armour, Inc., Adidas AG, NIKE, Inc., Mizuno Corporation, and PUMA SE.

