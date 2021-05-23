Egg Replacement Ingredients Market: What are the Key Growth Factors?

The Growth of Egg Replacement Ingredients market is huge, the study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

The outbreak of avian influenza and its subsequent prevalence among birds, primarily in the North America region, has led to an intense egg supply crisis. Poultry producers across several countries, primarily in North America, are witnessing huge losses in the wake of a highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza. This epidemic has, in turn, persuaded producers to cull millions of chickens and turkeys.

Consequently, food manufacturers are on the lookout for egg substitutes to include in various products, which is foreseen to bode well for egg replacement ingredients market. Moreover, this shortage could lead to increase in prices of eggs, encouraging producers and consumers to opt for egg substitutes at an affordable deal. Due to supply constraints, the prices of eggs in regions like North America could witness a drastic surge. Thus, multiple producers are vying for cutting down recipe costs by using egg substitutes, thereby propelling the growth of egg replacement ingredients market.

Less Number of Players in the Specific Market to Pose Striking Opportunities in Egg Replacement Ingredients Industry

Though a huge demographic of players in the bakery industry provide traditional bakery offerings, only a few players make use of egg replacement ingredients in their products. Health-savvy population evolving across the globe are highly preferring functional foods with natural ingredients.

This is a preeminent trend creating pioneering opportunities for companies in egg replacement ingredients market to offer products in line with this growing fad. This opens up multiple avenues for domestic and local players to penetrate into the egg replacement ingredients market for cashing on surging demand for foods which are gluten-free, armed with a high nutritional profile, and are clean labelled from bakeries and several other food joints. This is envisioned to fortify the demand for egg replacement ingredients by a large margin.

