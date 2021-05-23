Sustainable Coffee Pods to Augment Market Growth Forecast 2019 to 2029

The Growth of Coffee Pods market is huge, the study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Over the past two years, coffee consumption has dramatically increased. The same growth has also been observed in the demand for gourmet coffee. The availability of choices from multiple brands and high quality beans has been driving the growth of the coffee market. Unlike the growth of the overall coffee market, the coffee pods market has not seen a major change.

Consumer preference for coffee pods has been tarnished due to the high environmental footprint of used coffee pods. Concerns involving coffee pods has also been expressed by regulatory bodies and manufacturers. To alleviate the factors leading to a loss in the market, manufacturers have embraced the usage of compostable coffee pods. Key players in the market are the forerunners for the movement. The adoption of sustainable coffee pods by manufacturers is likely to boost the future prospects of the coffee pods landscape, and help alter consumer perception regarding coffee pods.

Cannabis-infused Coffee Pods to Help in Sustained Growth

With the legalization of cannabis usage in some countries, the global food and beverage industry has seen multiple new innovations. One of the recent innovations in the coffee industry is the introduction of cannabis-infused coffee pods. These cannabis-infused coffee pods are reported to have the same effects when brewed at home, just like café-brewed cannabis coffee. Brew at home cannabis coffee pods have become popular due to the stigma involved with the public consumption of cannabis coffee. The legalization of cannabis in the global market can help the growth of the cannabis-infused coffee pods, and, in turn, help sustain the growth of the coffee pods market.

