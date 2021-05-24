Garlic Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast Till 2022

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-May-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Garlic is closely related to the onion, leeks, and shallots as they all belong to a lily family. Garlic has a very strong, heated and pungent taste. It grows in the form of a bulb with cloves each covered with a papery skin. Raw garlic has a very powerful flavor, hence it is generally cooked or roasted to soften and balance its flavor. According to the report by Fact.MR, the global garlic market is likely to experience moderate CAGR. The garlic market is projected to bring in US$ 19,488.2 million revenue by the end of 2022.

Along with offering flavor to various foods, garlic also offers some medicinal benefits, hence it is used to cure various health problems. Key players in the garlic market are trying to make it convenient to use garlic in cooking by offering it in various forms such as powder, and paste.

However, people still prefer to use garlic in its fresh form. In some of the regions, black garlic which is obtained from fresh garlic is also being consumed on a large scale as it is considered more beneficial than fresh garlic. In this process, fresh garlic is fermented for a period of time to convert it into black garlic. Meanwhile, garlic infused dipping oils are also being used as salad dressings and to add flavor to pastas, etc.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Form Application Hard Neck Fresh Culinary Soft Neck Dehydrated Soups, Sauces, and Dressings Frozen Snacks & Convenience Food Preserved/Canned Bakery Products Fast Food Restaurant Chains Meat & Poultry Products Other Applications

Garlic is a common ingredient used while preparing various foods to enhance the taste and also being consumed in a fresh form due to various health benefits offered. Garlic market players are also studying various methods to retain all the antibiotic properties of garlic even after processing it or mixing it with other foods.

The Garlic market report answers important questions which include:

What does the status of the Garlic market look like after the forecast period?

Which region has the highest contribution to the global Garlic market and why?

Which players remain at the top of the global Garlic market?

What opportunities are available for the Garlic market players to expand their production footprint?

Which segment has the maximum impact on the global Garlic market?

