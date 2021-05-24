Cannabis Beverages Market Insights And Product Revenue Report By 2025

Felton, California , USA, May 24, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The Global Cannabis Beverages Market Report offers details on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on numerous regions across the geographical landscape of the Cannabis Beverages Market. The study includes global, regional, and country-level market size, shares, growth rate analysis (include the causes of highest and lowest peak industry analysis), product launches, latest trends, the impact of covid19 on worldwide.

Cannabis Beverages Market Research Methodology overview consists of primary and secondary research, company share analysis, model (including Demographic data, Macroeconomic indicators, and Industry indicators i.e. Expenditure, infrastructure, sector growth, and facilities, etc), Research Limitations, and Revenue Based Modelling. Comprehensive analysis of Cannabis Beverages Market based on current & future analysis depending on historic data also featured in this Report.

Get Free PDF Sample (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart and Covid-19 Impact Analysis) : https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-cannabis-beverages-market/request-sample

The global cannabis beverages market is estimated to reach USD 2.8 billion, by 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2019 to 2025. The cannabis beverage market is heavily fragmented due to the presence of medium and small-scale companies. Many companies are present in Canada where cannabis is legal to use for medical applications. The increasing sale of cannabis-infused drinks is expected to boost the demand for the product.

The growing popularity of health and wellness beverages is also projected to contribute to market growth. Moreover, alcohol manufacturers are also investing high in developing cannabis infused products. For example, Heineken has launched Hi-Fi Hops in the California beer label category with added infused Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) which is available with zero carbohydrates and calories. Manufacturers are also focusing on partnerships and acquisitions to increase their sales. For instance, Constellation brands have partnered with Canopy Growth.

The consumer shift from carbonated soft drinks to health drinks are expected to proliferate the demand for cannabis beverages. Factors like Low carbs, and sugar content in cannabis beverages is gaining high traction among consumers. People are preferring cannabis drinks with cannabis-infused cookies, chocolates over cannabis smoking. The growing number of restaurants, lounges, and cafes are anticipated to propel the demand for the product.

North America is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecasted period. This growth is mainly due to the legalization of cannabis infused products for recreational and medical purpose. National Conference of State Legislature, district of Columbia, 33 states, Guam, and Puerto Rico have legally approved the medical cannabis program, which in turn is projected to foster the market growth.

Europe is estimated to foresee substantial growth in the next few years. According to the Cannabis trade association, in the U.K. the consumption of cannabis beverages user has increased to 250,000 from 125,000 in the year 2017, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming few years. Moreover, the companies also engage in developing new product innovations. For example, Cloud 9 brewing and CBD Ultra have introduced a beer made cannabis extracts.

Table of Contents:-

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Cannabis Beverages: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Cannabis Beverages: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Cannabis Beverages: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Cannabis Beverages: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Cannabis Beverages: Industrial End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Cannabis Beverages: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Cannabis Beverages: Manufacturers Company Profiles

Top Key Players of Global Cannabis Beverages Market :

The Alkaline Water Company; New Age Beverages Corporation; Koios Beverage Corporation; Phivida Holdings Inc.; Dixie Brands Inc.; VCC Brand; Hexo Corp; Keef Brand; Canopy Growth; and Aphria.

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com