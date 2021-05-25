Swedish rocker Magnus Lindbloom drops surprise EP album ‘Crazy Good Lookin”

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, 2021-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Veteran independent rocker Magnus Lindbloom has surprised fans with his latest official EP album, “Crazy Good Lookin’.” It contains three original Magnus Lindbloom tracks for an approximate total listening time of 15 mins. It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry on Bandcamp and other sites (links provided below). High-octane, expertly performed, and boasting a top-shelf production value, “Crazy Good Lookin’” is the best evidence yet that Magnus Lindbloom is one of Europe’s premier purveyors of modern rock and roll.

Stockholm’s Magnus Lindbloom has cited as main artistic influences Rival Sons, Simon & Garfunkel, Wolfmother, Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, and Adam Rogers. With an emphasis on professional musicianship and deep grooves, “Crazy Good Lookin’” by Magnus Lindbloom has a little something for every fan.

Asked to describe his start in music, Magnus Lindbloom writes, “I grew up in a family of music lovers. My father played the piano and I started to play the guitar at a young age. Soon I was playing many different instruments: saxophone, drums, bass and piano. Music is in my blood.”

Lindbloom is joined on “Crazy Good Lookin’” by Mats Levén and Göran Edman (vocals), Morgan Ågren (drums), Jonathan Olsson (bass), Andrej Nikolaev and Mattias Rodrick (strings), and Susanne Ekman (flute).

Magnus Lindbloom’s current official bio says of him that he “paints a canvas with sounds and tells stories about life” and describes his songs as “genuine and unique, handcrafted music extracted from real life with no safety nets or ready-made templates.”

“Open your heart and soul and let Lindbloom’s music speak to you,” says Lindbloom’s official website. “Lindbloom has been critically acclaimed for his musical vocabulary and has played with numerous respected bands and artists. This is the 3rd release and includes world-class rock and jazzfusion musicians and members of the the Royal Swedish Opera.”

“Crazy Good Lookin’” by Magnus Lindbloom is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, rock-music fans.

– S. McCauley

Lead Press Release Writer

www.Octiive.com

“Crazy Good Lookin’” by Magnus Lindbloom —

https://lindbloom.bandcamp.com/album/crazy-good-lookin

https://open.spotify.com/album/1PVuKVK1GoXPwBX2BfNFM6

Magnus Lindbloom Official Website —

http://www.lindbloom.se/

