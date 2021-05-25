Pressure Perfect Celebrates its 11th Anniversary

Sarasota, FL, 2021-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Dedication to delivering the perfect pressure wash for Floridians has enabled Pressure Perfect to mark its 11th anniversary in business this May.

Founded by Stan Labady, the company has become the go-to pressure wash solutions leader, offering its specialized services for residential and commercial clients.

Pressure Perfect offers a host of services including house, fence, deck, paving and patio, driveway, and pool deck washing throughout the Sarasota, Manatee County, Venice, Bradenton, and surrounding areas.

“From the smallest driveways to the largest commercial projects, we have become the preferred pressure washing business of choice for clients over the years,” commented Labady. “Thanks to our client base, we are celebrating our 11th year of trading in 2021.’

He added: “For a home, pressure washing not only protects your family’s health from mold and mildew but can create great curb appeal and maintain property values.”

The company only employs trained, insured, and qualified staff, using the latest technology and innovative industry techniques to guarantee a reliable, efficient, and high-quality service. They use only the highest quality detergents and cleaning agents, so the property does not get exposed to chemical damage during their cleaning process.

Labady, who grew up in Haiti as the son of an American missionary, moved to Sarasota, Florida, and started his first pressure washing business in 1999. “Stan’s Pressure Cleaning” eventually merged with another pressure washing business, and he purchased one of his biggest competitors in 2007.

When Haiti was struck by a major earthquake in 2010, he decided to stay there for a few months to help with the cleanup and restoration process. He then returned to Haiti for a year to do humanitarian aid work.

Upon returning to Sarasota, Stan launched his current pressure washing business and continues to volunteer time helping his father with non-profit ministry work.

Pressure Perfect also has five-star testimonials to back up its quality service. Jonathan Henderson commented: “Stan and his team are amazing. Called for pressure washing services and got serviced the same day. Will use them again.”

Another satisfied client Kevin Milner added: “Professional, prompt and perfect. Highly recommended.”

For more information visit https://pressureperfectcleaning.com/. For inquiries about their services, contact (941) 302-3405 or email: info@pressureperfectcleaning.com.