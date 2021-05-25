New Bubble Tea Stores Opened In New York Featuring The New Little Star Jelly

New York, USA, 2021-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Gong Cha is excited to announce the opening of a new stores in May. The new stores, located at 27 St, Mark’s Place New York, NY 10003 and 4899 HWY 6 Suite 107C (Tang City), Missouri City, TX 77459, is set to feature the new little star jelly.

“We are happy to announce the opening of another store in Boston. We’re happy to witness the result of our hard work, dedication, and selflessness that eventually paid off in the long run. New York residents need more bubble tea stores and we’re ready to serve them.”

According to Anchal Lamba, President Gong Cha during the official press release statement in New York. “Our financial investment. Our expertise investment. Everything paid off. We know that residents of New York will be happy with this development. The store is up and running.”

The store features unmatched design and architecture. The store’s aesthetic is incomparably appealing. Equipped with modern facilities, this store is situated in a serene environment.

There’s a portably spacious joint where customers can sit and chat with friends while sipping their favorite bubble tea. The interior is designed with the latest tech in mind. The charging points ensure that the customer’s device never runs out of battery life. The goal of these amenities is to deliver a comfortable user experience.

Customers can get served their favorite bubble tea combo, including the milk tea, fresh taro series, and the new little star jelly. The Gong Cha store also features bubble tea customization according to taste, sugar, and ice content.

“Over the years, bubble tea has transcended from the local beverage for people into a trendy beverage for the entire city” she added. Many people prefer bubble tea brewed from Gong Cha – reasons the brand continues to open more franchises.



“We appreciate the love our customers have for our boba tea. We won’t stop fulfilling their bubble tea fantasies. There’s a lot of choices to make. A lot of boba tea to sip. And different toppings to munch on.”



Once again, the New York store is up and running and you can start visiting today. You deserve nothing less than a delicious tea that’s refreshed in 4 hours concurrently.

We’ll be excited to meet you there, too.” She concluded.

About

Gong Cha is a reputable beverage brand that serves bubble tea to its esteemed customers from across the world.

With headquarters located in New York, Gong Cha has added several franchises to its name in over 50 locations.

The goal of the company is to serve freshly brewed beverages including fruit toppings, and other creative combos. Gong Cha is popular for serving healthy drinks refreshed every four hours.

Contact



For more information, inquiries, or requests, reach out to Gong Cha via any of the following media;



Anchal Lamba

626-203-5741

inquiries@gongchausa.com

https://www.gongchausa.com/contact-us

Gong Cha Tea, LLC

425 N. Broadway #287

Jericho NY 11753